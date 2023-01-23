NORMAN — Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt replaced four of six members of the Oklahoma State Board of education, which has spurred debate among residents and local politicos.
One of those named is Norman’s Kendra Wesson, owner of Operation Accounting and former candidate for House District 46.
Other appointees are Donald Burdick, oil and gas CEO; Marla Hill, a home education teacher; and Trent Smith, who previously served on the board. They will join Sarah Lepak and Suzanne Reynolds.
State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, said she is disappointed to see the departing board members go.
“The decision to serve in any capacity is a difficult one and requires a tremendous time commitment,” Conley said. “Service to the state through the school board is a thankless job and despite the tough decisions they’ve had to make, they have served our students well and I hate to see them go.”
Oklahoma Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she is hopeful Stitt’s appointees will stay engaged with their neighbors to set their vision for the state and will work to end corruption and scandals.
She is, however, pessimistic that Stitt’s plans will strengthen public education.
“Gov. Stitt has been clear about his desire to privatize public education through expanding subsidies using the use of taxpayer dollars for vouchers,” Boren said. “I expect that Gov. Stitt will spend a little bit more on public education but will fall short of competitive, to get the votes he needs to fund private school vouchers.”
Boren said Stitt is on the path to realize the privatization of schools, which compromises his oath of office.
“He is on the wrong path if he wants to fulfill our constitutional duty to protect a successful public school system to grow a top 10 work force and preserve democracy for future generations,” she said.
Conley said she is looking forward to the new board members, particularly Wesson and Reynolds.
“Kendra Wesson and Suzanne Reynolds are two accomplished professionals who have been advocating for public education in some capacity for several years in Oklahoma,” she said. “I believe they will thoughtfully and wisely continue to serve the students and families of Oklahoma in this capacity.”
Conley said that Senate Bill 783 has allowed families other options by allowing them to transfer their students to any school in Oklahoma. She said she will continue to give families more options.
“I believe you’ll see a continued effort to pass legislation to allow taxpayers to use their tax dollars to pay for tuition/private options, whether that is a school operated by a church or by a private entity,” she said.
Boren said allocating money away from public education to private options hurts everyday Oklahomans, and will ensure that a majority of students will not have adequate resources for generations to come.
“The future of Oklahoma education is currently controlled by extremists special interest groups that hope to get rich off of taxpayer dollars that should be invested in public schools,” she said. “Until working Oklahomans have more political power than extremist and extremely wealthy lobbying groups, we will struggle to fully fund our children’s neighborhood schools.”
Conley said many Oklahoma schools are underachieving and teachers need to be better-trained to accommodate current challenges.
“In order to restore Oklahoma education to the high quality system it once was, we must first address the behaviors in many of our classrooms that prevent teachers from teaching and students from learning,” she said. “Well trained teachers are also better classroom managers. We must train new teachers in effective classroom management and how to create expectations, policies and procedures to begin on day one for a successful year.”
In a Transcript Facebook forum, locals chimed in.
“Suzanne Reynolds will be a great addition to the board,” Carrie Reynolds said.
Lisa Key Meyer said some appointees may not have been qualified and Stitt rewarded some for their allegiance to him.
“Check the four members he appointed and their financial contributions to his — Stitt’s — last campaign,” Meyer said. “Money makes the political world go around. Doesn’t matter if they are qualified, it is just the political games they play.”
King writes for the Norman Transcript.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.