{div}OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt unveiled a legislative agenda Monday that he said will “drive excellence in education” by instituting a $130 million voucher initiative and creating a $100 million fund that private and charter schools could tap into to pay for new buildings
Stitt said voters “spoke loud and clear” in November in support of his “vision to create more options for kids.” And though legislators have previously removed zip code barriers, modernized the state’s per-pupil funding formula and raised teacher pay, more “strategic initiatives” are needed to bring Oklahoma’s education system out of the bottom and into the Top 10.
“Let’s fund students, not systems,” Stitt said during his annual State of the State address, which officially kicks off the start of the four-month legislative session. “Let’s create more schools, not fewer schools.”
Stitt said he’s fighting for Oklahoma parents whose children are “stuck in a failing school.”
“Providing more options for students leads to better outcomes,” Stitt said. “Oklahoma cannot afford to be left behind.”
He also said Oklahomans know that not every student learns the same way, and they believe that children deserve quality education that fits their unique needs, regardless of economic status or background.
Stitt called on lawmakers to spend $130 million on “Education Savings Accounts,” $50 million on performance-based pay raises for teachers, and $100 million on the innovative school fund. The school fund would be available to anyone who wishes to build new schools focused on innovation, unlocking student potential or that address workforce pipeline needs across the state. The $50 million teacher pay raise is short of the $150 million state Republican Superintendent Ryan Walters has already asked legislators for.
Stitt also wants lawmakers to spend $100 million to create a reading initiative to get students reading at grade level, and spend $500,000 to expand concurrent enrollment programs to high school freshman and sophomores.
He challenged high schools and CareerTechs to be more responsive to the state’s workforce needs because he said Oklahoma needs more truck drivers, electricians, plumbers and aviation mechanics.
He called on legislators to “rethink” the state’s CareerTech funding model, which was created over 60 years ago. Stitt did not provide any specifics other than to say that instead of building new buildings, the state needs to invest in high school freshmen so they graduate ready to start a career in cybersecurity or diesel mechanics.
Universities and higher education also must partner with companies to train the workforce of tomorrow, Stitt said. He challenged the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to grow and deliver a quality education to 40,000 students by 2030. Universities must focus on meeting the nursing needs of hospitals, the engineering needs of the aerospace industry, the teaching needs of secondary schools, and software development needs of tech companies.
Stitt also said that when Oklahomans send their children to college, they expect tuition to pay for education, not “indoctrination.” He said he wants universities to employ fewer diversity, equity and inclusion officers, and more career placement counselors.
He said he wants to make investments in infrastructure, business development and schools while cutting taxes. He called on legislators to eliminate the state’s grocery tax at a cost of $351.1 million; to reduce Oklahoma’s personal income tax rate by .76% to 3.99% at a cost of $260.9 million; and cut corporate income tax by .75% at a cost of $43.7 million.
State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said every Oklahoma child “deserves a fair shot at a good public education,” and said that Stitt’s Educational Savings Accounts are just another word for “voucher scheme.”
She said Stitt’s education plans don’t add up nor serve all kids equally.
“It’s full of waste that drains dollars away from classrooms and old tired ideas that we tried long ago,” Provenzano said.
She said Stitt’s call to set aside $100 million to create new schools adds unnecessary overhead costs instead of investing in existing schools. And, she said Oklahomans overwhelmingly support across-the-board teacher pay raises, not Stitt’s suggested merit pay system that creates “administrative waste and takes dollars away from the classroom.”
Provenzano said Stitt’s proposed $50 million allocation for merit pay would affect 5,000 teachers out of the 42,000 the state has.
“If our aim is to retain, that falls short,” Provenzano said.
Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a statement that Stitt laid out an “ambitious plan” for Oklahoma. The House has already been addressing many of the issues that Stitt identified as priorities and is ready to craft legislation that provides benefits for all Oklahomans, he said.
McCall said during previous sessions the House has addressed important education issues such as parental choice and school funding through the implementation of open transfer policies and historic public school funding increases.
“Parents have the right to have a say in their child’s educational journey, students should have every opportunity to succeed and our teachers need the support necessary to excel in the classroom,” McCall said. “The House will continue to make sure any education policy passed works well in all parts of our state.
Senate President Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said in a statement that Stitt outlined numerous priorities that will continue the state’s “positive momentum.
“His clear vision and attainable results are focused on making Oklahoma the best place possible for everyone to succeed, while improving our economy and standing in the global market,” Treat said. “Improving public education outcomes, tax reform and workforce development are all high priorities for Senate Republicans this year.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
