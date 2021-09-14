210313-news-stitt 4rkids 1 BH.jpg

Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader takes a photo of Gov. Kevin Stitt and Wayne Ediger on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the new 4RKids facility. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt will not be speaking in Enid on Friday at a commercial contractors’ conference hosted by Autry Technology Center.

In his stead will be a trio of top state officials speaking on Oklahoma’s economic development: the state’s new Attorney General John O’Connor, Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn and Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz.

Stitt’s cancellation as keynote speaker was due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a press release from Autry on Tuesday.

The governor’s communications team, led by director Charlie Hannema, confirmed Stitt had no events scheduled for Friday, but did not say why he would not be traveling to Enid.

More than 200 guests are expected to attend the conference to hear from state leadership and industry experts on the state of economic development in Oklahoma, Autry Tech spokesperson Mandy Mayberry said.

O’Connor, a longtime private practice lawyer from Tulsa, was appointed to be attorney general by Stitt in July.

Osborn was elected labor commissioner in 2018 after serving 10 years in the state House.

Katz, with 20 years of ODOT experience, was appointed by Stitt in January 2019 and confirmed in April, and has served as executive director of Oklahoma Turnpike Authority since 2016.

The event, organized by Autry Tech’s business consultant group, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Stride Bank Center’s Grand Ballroom. Check-in begins at 11 a.m.

Registration to attend is closed.

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

