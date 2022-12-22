ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma Inaugural 2023 Committee will feature a ball in Enid on Jan. 7, 2023, one of three balls scheduled across the state.
The inaugural ball in Enid will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Stride Bank Center. Information published by KOKH said Stillwater country singer Josh Meloy will perform.
Tickets are $100 each and are available at www.oklahomainaugural.com.
The other balls will be Jan. 6 in Tulsa and Jan. 9 in Oklahoma City. Tickets for the Tulsa ball are $200, and tickets for the Oklahoma City ball are $250.
The official inauguration ceremony will be 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 on the steps of the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. The event is free and open to the public but tickets must be reserved at www.oklahomainaugural.com.
A prayer service also is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Pennsylvania in Oklahoma City. It also is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up is required at www.oklahomainaugural.com.
