OKLAHOMA CITY — American and Oklahoma flags on state property were ordered to be flown at half-staff today, Monday, May 15, 2023 to recognize all law enforcement officers and those killed or disabled in the line of duty.
An executive order from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reads, in part: "I encourage all Oklahomans to honor our fallen officers by celebrating their faithful service to the public. As Governor, I will always stand with those who protect and hold that thin blue line."
