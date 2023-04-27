OKLAHOMA CITY — Frustrated by the state Senate’s reluctance to embrace his plans for tax cuts, teacher pay increases and other education reforms, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday night pressed the “nuclear button” and vetoed 20 fellow Republicans’ bills.
The Republican governor also vowed he would continue to veto “any and all legislation authored by senators who have not stood with the people of Oklahoma” and supported his plan.
The move generated bipartisan outrage among lawmakers who viewed the tactic as weaponizing the political process at the expense of Oklahomans who they say desperately need legislative intervention unrelated to tax cuts and education. Lawmakers said those Oklahomans, including the terminally ill and child abuse survivors, now find themselves unwillingly caught in the crossfire.
“They’re not able to get consensus around this, and so now they have to coerce and create chaos to force their will into education funding in Oklahoma,” said state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman.
Stitt’s vetoes come after weeks of rancor, Republican infighting and gridlock over the best path forward for education and amid ongoing reluctance among senators to approve tax cuts championed by Stitt.
The vetoes also come as dozens of Stitt’s executive nominations to state boards and commissions await Senate confirmation.
State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said Stitt pushed “the nuclear button,” risking the Legislature’s ability to move the state forward and pass policy that improves the daily life of every Oklahoman. He also said public safety is just as important a duty of state government as education.
Stitt vetoed a Murdock bill that would have allowed child abuse victims to obtain protective orders against their abusers. A constituent requested the measure after her children were denied a protective order against their father. Murdock said the father, who is in prison, continues to contact them despite being convicted of sexually abusing them.
“There is evil in this world, and we have to be able to protect our children from evil, and that is more important than tax cuts,” Murdock said. “And by vetoing this bill, the governor has failed to protect our society’s most vulnerable — our children — from the evil in this world.”
But in the bill’s veto message, Stitt wrote that Republicans elected him to advocate on their behalf and fight for the taxpayer.
“I take this responsibility seriously and so I cannot, in good faith, allow another year to go by without cutting taxes and reforming education, both of which we can absolutely afford with our $1.2 billion surplus and over $6 billion in savings,” he wrote. “Therefore, until the people of Oklahoma have a tax cut, until every teacher in the state gets the pay raise they deserve, until parents get a tax credit to send their child to the school of their choice, I am vetoing this unrelated policy and will continue to veto any and all legislation authored by senators who have not stood with the people of Oklahoma and supported this plan.”
For months, Stitt has unsuccessfully pressed for a series of tax cuts. Then on Friday, he inserted himself into the education debate by unveiling what he called a “compromise” education reform package that included voucher-like tax credits for private and homeschool parents, teacher raises ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 depending on years of experience, and as much as $2 million in extra funding for districts to use as they see fit.
While the state House quickly endorsed the plan, the state Senate did not. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said Thursday that Stitt recognizes the state House is not “the impediment” to education progress, and the only thing standing in the way is the state Senate.
After Senate Republicans spent much of the day meeting behind closed doors, the Senate late Thursday afternoon advanced an education plan that differed from Stitt’s.
“It’s a shame that politics in this building are causing good policy to die, but the governor wants an education package,” said state Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan. “The speaker wants an education package, and this is sometimes how politics is played. I don’t like it, but it’s sometimes part of the process.”
McEntire also said he suspects the situation will “get worse before it gets better.”
McCall said Stitt’s veto statement was “very strong,” “very direct” and contained a lot of clarity about what the governor expects. He also said “it’s very clear” Stitt plans to continue to veto Senate measures.
He said Stitt has made clear that if legislators get the governor’s “compromise plan” to Stitt’s desk, then Stitt will be completely fine with any veto overrides.
“I fully understand why the governor is doing what he is doing,” McCall said. “I don’t think anybody in this building is surprised … and there is a path to restore everything.”
But, state Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said Stitt’s decision to veto the measures is going to have “a big impact” on his relationship with the Senate moving forward. Senate Democrats currently have three measures awaiting Stitt’s signature.
Floyd said the state Senate still has a number of Stitt executive appointments that must be confirmed before session ends May 26. Because of Stitt’s actions, the Senate will have to “slow those down,” she said.
Another casualty of Stitt’s veto was a measure that would have made it easier for hospices to prescribe opioid pain relief to terminally ill Oklahomans who need more of the drug to make their last days more comfortable.
“I know where the governor’s sentiment is, that he just wants to get this done,” said state Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, House author of the legislation. “I hope that we can have constructive conversations in maybe a different way without affecting other important pieces of legislation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.