OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life without the possibility of parole less than four hours before Jones was scheduled to die by lethal injection Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Stitt said in a statement.
He also ordered that Jones never be eligible to apply for or be considered for a commutation, pardon or parole for the remainder of his life.
Stitt did not say what led him to commute Jones’ sentence or whether he believed the claims among Jones’ supporters that he was innocent in the murder of 45-year-old insurance executive Paul Howell.
The state's Pardon and Parole Board had recommended in a 3-1 vote Nov. 1 that Stitt commute Jones' sentence to life in prison, with several members of the panel agreeing they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones' conviction.
Jones had been scheduled to die at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for the 1999 death of Howell, who was shot in the head during a carjacking in the driveway of his parents’ home in Edmond.
Cheers filled the halls of the Capitol as news spread among Jones supporters who gathered for a fourth day Thursday morning outside the Governor’s Office, urging Stitt to commute Jones’ sentence. More than 100 supporters gathered outside the penitentiary in McAlester also let out a loud cheer when they received the news.
"I'm happy that Mama Jones doesn't have to mourn tonight, I'm happy Antoinette Jones (a sister) doesn't have to mourn tonight," said Jabee Williams, an Oklahoma City activist who was at the penitentiary Thursday morning. "There was a dark cloud for so long and I really feel like those clouds started to part now."
In 2002, Jones, a former University of Oklahoma engineering freshman, was convicted of the 1999 murder of Howell, an Edmund businessman, and sentenced to death. Jones has maintained his innocence since his conviction.
Family of Howell could not immediately be reached for comment.
Jones' case drew widespread attention after it was profiled in "The Last Defense," a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. Since then, reality television star Kim Kardashian West and athletes with Oklahoma ties, including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, have urged Stitt to commute Jones' death sentence and spare his life.
Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key witness against him. But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the state's former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming.
Jones has drawn support from anti-death penalty advocates and celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and athletes such as Baker Mayfield and Stephen Curry, and more recently gained support from some Republican lawmakers who wrote a statement recently calling on Stitt to grant clemency to Jones.
Two separate Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Boards have recommended clemency for Jones — in 2014 and again this year — with three of four recent board members citing doubts about the case’s evidence.
However, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and former state Attorney General Mike Hunter have said the evidence is overwhelming against Jones.
Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell's stolen vehicle. Investigators also found the murder weapon wrapped in a bandanna with Jones' DNA in an attic space above his bedroom. Jones claimed in his commutation filing that the gun and bandanna were planted there by the actual killer, who had been inside Jones' house after the killing.
Howell's sister, Megan Tobey, and two young daughters were in Howell's SUV when the carjacking happened in his parents' driveway in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond. Tobey testified before the board that she distinctly remembers seeing Jones shoot her brother.
"He is the same person today as he was 22 years ago. He's still getting into trouble. He's still in a gang. He's still lying. And he still feels no shame, guilt or remorse for his action," Tobey said. "We need Julius Jones to be held responsible."
In Norman, several hundred students walked out of classes Thursday morning at both city high schools to protest the impending execution. Students had walked out of schools in Oklahoma City Wednesday, with some of those students making a nearly two-mile trek down 23rd Street to stand with other Jones supporters at the Capitol.
