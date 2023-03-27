ENID, Okla. — Members of Enid Rotary Club got the opportunity Monday to hear from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s general counsel.
Trevor Pemberton, who’s been serving as general counsel to Stitt since October 2021, talked about school choice, tax reform, the recent Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling regarding abortion, the medical marijuana industry in the state and Oklahoma being a business-friendly state on MondayMarch 27, 2023, at the weekly meeting.
First Lady Sarah Stitt was scheduled to speak initially but had last-minute commitments come up, so she asked Pemberton, a graduate of Pioneer High School, to attend in her place.
“It’s great to come home,” Pemberton said Monday.
Pemberton was in private practice from 2008 until 2017 before becoming a special district judge for Oklahoma County, serving from May 2017 to January 2018.
He then became a district judge until May 2019, and, beginning in May 2019, he served as chief district judge of the Oklahoma County Juvenile Division.
Pemberton was appointed by Stitt to serve as a judge on the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals before accepting the job as the governor’s general counsel in October 2021 — an offer he said was an “easy yes.”
School choice, Pemberton said to Rotarians, is something Stitt “cares deeply about.”
House Bill 1935, Pemberton said, “is not a voucher,” but a “tax credit” of “up to $5,000 per year per family for qualified students.”
The $5,000 tax credit, he said, “can be taken even in advance of the actual school year — $2,500 per semester — if the parent qualifies and they submit the appropriate application to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.”
“This can be used for a student that’s moving from a public school to a private school that’s accredited,” he said. “The governor just wants the funds to follow the student. … So that’s what (HB 1935) would allow in a big way.”
HB 2775, he said next, would have “hundreds of millions of dollars, in addition, going into the public education system.”
“A lot of folks have been concerned: ‘Public education is going to be adversely impacted by school choice,’” Pemberton said. “A lot of money — record money — going to public education this year through this package that’s come out of the House. Every teacher in the state will get a pay raise. Additional funds will be pumped into the Redbud School Grants program. Additional money, $300 million, would go toward public school districts for salaries, programs, educational facilities, textbooks, IT and other educational purposes.”
The Oklahoma Supreme Court, in “Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice v. Drummond,” ruled 5-4 that a woman has the right, under the state Constitution, to receive an abortion to preserve her life if her doctor determines that continuing the pregnancy would endanger due to a condition she has or is likely to develop during the pregnancy, according to The Associated Press.
“Many have applauded this decision as being something that is explicitly or limited to saving the life of the mother exception,” he said. “That’s remarkably misleading as to what the Supreme Court actually did. It is far more, in my view, expansive than that.”
Paragraph 9 from the opinion, which Pemberton read Monday, states: “We hold that the Oklahoma Constitution creates an inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life. We would define this inherent right to mean: a woman has an inherent right to choose to terminate her pregnancy if at any point in the pregnancy, the woman’s physician has determined to a reasonable degree of medical certainty or probability that the continuation of the pregnancy will endanger the woman’s life due to the pregnancy itself or due to a medical condition that the woman is either currently suffering from or likely to suffer from during the pregnancy. Absolute certainty is not required, however, mere possibility or speculation is insufficient.”
Pemberton shared the part that bothers him, in his view with his background, is “The Oklahoma Constitution creates an inherent right … ”
“The Oklahoma Constitution doesn’t say that anywhere, nor does it come close,” he said. “It is not the Court’s job to legislate. When you start saying things like, ‘We would define this inherent right,’ what you are doing is … legislating. They shouldn’t be defining things like this. They shouldn’t be adding things into the Constitution and outside their process that is designed to amend the Constitution. They have effectively amended the Constitution.”
The definition the Oklahoma Supreme Court provided, Pemberton said, is “remarkably troubling,” as well.
Regarding the medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma, Pemberton said, “Things have not looked great.”
“It was reckless the way we handled the implementation of the law when it was implemented and when it went to the state question,” he said. “There was nothing in place. We weren’t prepared for it.”
But, Pemberton said he thinks there are “mechanisms and guardrails being put in place now to address it,” citing investigations into a “straw owner” and the ramifications they face.
Oklahoma, according to Stitt, Pemberton said, “is on its way to being the most business-friendly state” in the United States.
“We have the fastest economy growing in the nation,” Pemberton said. “Since 2019, over 23,000 new jobs have been created. We’re fifth in the nation for natural gas and sixth for oil production.”
On tax reforms, Pemberton said Stitt “wants to lower taxes as much as possible” and that there are currently “vehicles in place” legislators can use for tax reforms.
Pemberton also talked about “workforce centralization” with Senate Bill 621, which “would create the Oklahoma Workforce Transformation Act and the Oklahoma Workforce Commission to coordinate the development of the state’s workforce to better meet the needs of in-demand industries and further grow the economy,” according to the Oklahoma Senate.
