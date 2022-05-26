OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt rebuked Republicans lawmakers Thursday, saying their budget was shaped by “backroom deals” and doesn’t provide “real inflation relief” for struggling Oklahomans and called them back into special session next month to pass what he called "real relief."
He announced he will let most of the budget become law without his signature, but planned to veto some Republican priorities. Stitt said he’s calling lawmakers back into special session June 13 to eliminate the state’s grocery sales tax and cut personal income taxes. He also said Oklahomans don’t need “political gimmicks” proposed by Republican legislators.
Asked for comment, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said Thursday evening: “The House will respond to the governor’s many inaccurate and misleading statements in due course.”
Stitt said he planned to veto a Republican plan to issue a $75 “inflation relief” checks to all Oklahoma taxpayers in December. He said $19 of that will be federally taxable, and that he never expected Republican lawmakers “to take a page out of Joe Biden’s liberal playbook and waste $181 million.”
“That’s not even enough to fill up your gas tank right now,” he said. “That’s not real relief. It’s a slap in the face of hardworking Oklahomans, and it’s a political gimmick during an election year.”
He also said he’ll veto their measure that will eliminate the motor vehicle tax because it only benefits those who can afford a new car or truck. And he said he rejects a plan that will require Oklahoma taxpayers to pay for private prison employee wage increases and spend $360,000 to print out Attorney General opinions.
Stitt wants to reduce the state’s income tax by 0.25%, to 4.5%, and eliminate the state’s 4.5% share of the sales tax on groceries. He said both cuts will cost state coffers over $300 million in recurring revenue.
He also complained he was left in the dark throughout the budget process, and that it contains “special carve outs that are the result of backroom deals between lobbyists and legislators” that are not in the state’s best interest.
“We need to have a real conversation as leaders in this state and as Oklahomans how this budget process happens,” Stitt said. “Why is it happening behind closed doors? Why are only a select few in charge while the rest of us are expected to nod our heads and not even ask questions.”
Stitt did not offer any specific suggestions for changing the state’s budgeting process. He also acknowledged lawmakers could simply gavel in during his June 13 special session, do nothing and then go home.
Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, are expected to spend Friday — the final day of the regular legislative session — trying to override Stitt’s vetoes. It takes two-thirds of lawmakers to overturn his veto.
Lawmakers already have called their own separate special session this summer to take legislative control of distributing $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus funding.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said she was glad to hear Stitt agrees with the need for a more transparent budget process and with Democrats’ calls to cut the grocery tax. She said her caucus likely would vote against any efforts to override Stitt’s vetoes.
She said Stitt’s June 13 special session call makes it “pretty clear” that Stitt and Republican legislators are on different pages.
“I’m not sure if the governor expects for anything to actually happen in this special session that he’s calling because he’s calling for things that Republican legislators rejected,” Virgin said. “I’m not sure why the governor would expect legislative Republicans to change their minds.”
She said she hopes they pass the grocery sales tax cut, and praised Stitt’s call for a more transparent budget process, even if it came about only because he was excluded from the process. She said most lawmakers and Oklahomans are excluded every year.
“The elimination of the state sales tax on groceries we felt would be the most effective form of relief right now,” Virgin said. “Not only is it permanent, but it also makes sure that those who have larger families, those who are feeding more people, that they see the most relief rather than a one-size-fits-all solution that legislative Republicans proposed.”
