Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, issued an executive order banning the social media platform TikTok from government-issued devices.
Oklahoma now joins several other states in banning TikTok in the name of cybersecurity.
According to Stitt's order, TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, and ByteDance "may gain control of crucial user information stored on mobile devices through TikTok’s broad data collection policies, including internet browsing data, keystrokes, and location information, and FBI Director Christopher Wray warned these practices may be used to influence Americans or control or compromise software on millions of devices ..."
As a company headquartered in China, ByteDance could be required to share person information with the Communist government because "Chinese national security laws compel companies operating in China to share their data with the government upon request ...," the order reads.
The governor's order states, "no executive branch employee or agency of the State of Oklahoma shall download or use the TikTok application or visit the TikTok website on government networks or government-issued devices, including State-issued cellphones, computers, or any other device capable of internet connectivity, and that TikTok shall be blacklisted from State networks and State-managed devices."
Maryland, Texas, South Dakota and Nebraska also have bans, and the governor of South Carolina is seeking a ban.
The U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.
