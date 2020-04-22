OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite a growing number of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday announced plans to start reopening businesses as early as Friday.
Mayor George Pankonin said Tuesday he would head a committee that would discuss this weekend possible plans to reopen businesses in Enid.
Starting Friday, “personal care” businesses — barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers — can reopen for appointments in communities that don’t have more stringent closure restrictions in place, Stitt said.
Then on May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues and gyms can reopen. Places of worship can again hold in-person services and meetings provided staff and volunteers wear masks and abstain from serving food or coffee, sanitize between services and keep nursery areas closed, Stitt said.
Stitt said Friday’s reopening allows communities that don’t have more restrictive closure guidelines in place to open sooner.
But come May 1, Stitt said he intends for Phase 1 to be implemented statewide.
“Right now, we’re going to let some municipalities make some decisions before May,” he said. “After May 1, it’s our intent to really move to Phase 1 all across the state. We think we have pretty much broad buy-in and the data really confirms that.”
He said the state’s reopening plan is based on data that shows Oklahoma’s total hospitalizations peaked March 30 and have continued to trend down for the entire month. A graph he displayed did show a spike in hospitalizations Tuesday.
Stitt also said the number of new cases is continuing to decline. The state tracks that number on a rolling average. Even as more people are tested, he said the numbers are trending down.
The goal of nonessential business closures was to flatten the expected hospitalization curve and prepare for a surge in patients. That’s worked, so the state can implement a measured business reopening plan at this point, Stitt said.
“We will continue to watch the data each day, and we will pull back if necessary,” he said. “We are making decisions for Oklahomans based on the data for our state and to protect the health of Oklahomans.”
But Dr. George Monks, president of Oklahoma State Medical Association, said Stitt’s plan to reopen “is hasty at best.”
“Even without widespread testing, Oklahoma has seen an ongoing growth in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the past week alone,” he said. “According to the Trump administration, states should not begin this process until they’ve seen a two-week downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases, and we are far from this point.”
As of Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 2,894 Oklahomans had tested positive for COVID-19. That’s up from 2,807 the day prior. On Wednesday, 298 Oklahomans were hospitalized. That was down from 346 Tuesday.
The number of deaths, though, grew by six.
Monks said Oklahoma’s doctors and nurses continue to care for those who are ill from the “savage disease."
“To increase the danger of widespread infection by opening prematurely not only discounts their efforts, but also the sacrifices made by their loved ones,” he said.
He said the business closures put in place have made a difference in the fight.
The White House this week also identified Oklahoma as one of four states with the lowest testing capacity.
Oregon, Montana and Maine also are able to test fewer than 30 in 1,000 people a month, The Associated Press reported.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, the state’s secretary of science and innovation, said she is aware of the report.
“We are clarifying the data that was sent and the way it was interpreted through the White House to clarify those numbers,” Shrum said.
If hospital and incident rates “remain manageable” for 14 more days following the implementation of Phase 1, Stitt plans to move to Phase 2.
Phase 2 allows nonessential travel to resume, along with organized sports activities. Funerals and weddings can be held with more than 10 people. Children and nursery areas in places of worship can reopen. Bars can open as long as there is diminished standing room occupancy.
Fourteen days later, Stitt said Phase 3 would begin, but more guidance on that will be provided at a later date.
But not all Oklahoma mayors were committed to automatically reopening by May 1.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said he appreciates that Stitt intends to rely on data to formulate a phased-in approach, but he said they don’t have access to that information for their local area.
City leaders continue to work with local health officials to evaluate whether current local conditions meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, national and state guidance.
“That being the case, the emergency declaration in place in Stillwater will remain effective through at least April 30,” he said. “The businesses identified by the governor as opening this week will remain closed in Stillwater for the time being.”
He said there are meetings scheduled to talk with local businesses and other groups to determine the appropriate steps for their community.
“COVID-19 continues to be a serious public health crisis in our city and our state,” he said. “It is imperative that we all take all possible precautions to keep it from spreading. Please stay home and keep our community safe.”
Jonathan Small, president of Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, praised the decision to “begin gradually and safely reopening Oklahoma now that the state’s COVID-19 curve has flattened.”
Since the beginning, Small said the conservative-leaning think tank has pressed for protecting Oklahomans from the virus while ensuring they can continue to provide for their families.
It is important to continue safety measures to reduce the viral spread, but the state should lessen oppressive regulations to empower Oklahomans while mitigating risks, he said.
“For tens of thousands of Oklahomans, their lives, health and livelihoods have already been negatively impacted by these shutdowns. By taking this first step to begin reopening Oklahoma, Gov. Stitt has helped limit these negative impacts and ensured that Oklahoma has a brighter future,” Small said.
