PERRY, Okla. — A Stillwater woman was killed Sunday evening in a head-on collision on Interstate 35, about a mile north of Perry near mile marker 187, in Noble County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Victoria L. Patton, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries by EMS personnel, according to an OHP report released late Monday night.
She was driving a 2015 Toyota Yaris north in a southbound lane of traffic and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Juan Mortero-Rodriguez, 35, of Marysville, Kan., who was unable to avoid the collision, the report states.
The accident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. and closed the southbound lanes of the highway for more than three hours, according to the OHP.
Mortero-Rodriguez was transported to OU Medical Center via LifeFlight and admitted in serious condition with internal and external trunk, arm and leg injuries. Three of his passengers, 32-year-old Laura Mortero-Rodriguez and 3-year-old and 16-year-old girls were treated and released, with the youngest child transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid and the teen to OU Medical Center.
Two other children in Mortero-Rodriguez’s vehicle were taken to OU Medical Center, a 14-year-old boy listed in fair condition with internal trunk, head and neck injuries, and an 11-year-old girl in fair condition with arm and leg injuries, the report states. The report does not specify where the adult passenger was treated. All in Mortero-Rodriguez’s vehicle were from Marysville, according to the report, which withheld the names of the juveniles.
Seat belts were equipped in both vehicles and in use by all involved, the report states. Patton's condition at the time of the collision is under investigation, according to OHP.
