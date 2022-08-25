ENID, Okla. — Stillwater author Debbie Williams will be at The Commons Assisted Living Center on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, for a book reading and signing.
Williams wrote a mystery, titled “The Neighborhood,” about a small neighborhood where everyone knows each other.
Williams said she thinks of herself as more of a story teller than a writer. The idea of the book came to her more than 25 years ago but she never took the time to write it. Now she is retired and travels the country with her husband who enters Plein Air Painting contests. This gives her time to develop characters and plots.
Williams will be reading from her book and autographing copies at The Commons at 2 p.m. Friday. The address to the assisted living area is 3706 King, the road behind T.J. Maxx.
