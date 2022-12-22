The Stillwater Regional Airport is reporting runway damage from the aircraft that transported the Air Force women’s basketball team to Stillwater, claiming the Air Force C17 Globemaster was too heavy and failed to secure prior authorization to land.
“Charter flights are required to receive permission prior to using the airport to ensure safety equipment, such as the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting services, are in place as well as to make sure the airport can accommodate all needs. In this case, this prior approval was neither requested nor granted by airport administration,” The City of Stillwater wrote in a release to media.
“Stillwater’s published runway maximum weight capacity is 310,000 pounds for dual tandem aircraft and the C-17 that landed is approximately 400,000 pounds (45 tons over weight limit). Because of the extreme excess weight, engineers are determining the best method for assessing damage to the structural integrity of the runway and taxiway.”
According to the City of Stillwater, the airport is safe and operational, but the damage is significant. Staff has patched surface damage to runway and taxiways but the subsurface will require more assessment to determine potential long term damage.
“Because the airfield pavement consists of multiple levels, potential damage can be feet beneath the surface and not be evident at the surface for years,” the City release states. “Tools like ground-penetrating radar may need to be deployed to gain a better understanding of what lies beneath the surface.”
“The airport maintains published runway data available to all pilots that clearly requires prior approval for charters and lists the maximum allowable weight for each runway,” the City release says. “At this time, it is unknown why the pilot decided to land at SWO.
“Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel and city administration are in communications with U.S. Air Force and have also requested the Federal Aviation Administration open an investigation into this incident.”
CNHI reached out to media relations for the Air Force Academy and was told that Air Mobility Command would be responsible for comment requests and that the request had been forwarded to Air Mobility Command media relations. CNHI had not received comment as of press time.
