Steampunk New Year's Eve

Charlet Ringwald and Chad Swanson are dressed up in steampunk outfits to celebrate the new year. (Photo by William Blake Recknagel)

Dec. 31-Jan. 6

EVENT [Through Jan. 2]

Holidays on Ice, open 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday and 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday south of Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Admission is $12 per person. Group and special pricing available, with $60 season passes also available. For more information, go to skateinenid.com.

EVENT [Friday]

Leo's Rockin' Noon Year's Eve, 10 a.m. to noon, Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Admission is $5 for members and $9 for non-members. Dance party, Segway rides, photo ops, crafts, snacks, giveaways and countdown to noon balloon drop. For more information, go to www.leonardos.org, or call (580) 233-2787.

MUSIC [Friday]

Robert Allen Band, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $25 and includes dance, breakfast, champagne and party favors. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Friday]

Steampunk New Year's Eve, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Stride Bank Center grand ballroom. Tickets are $75 per person or two for $125, or tables of six can be reserved for $375. Tickets can be purchased at gaslighttheatre.org.

EVENT [Thursday]

Kyle Dillingham Epiphany Performance, 6 p.m. at The Christ Tree in downtown Enid. For more information, go to https://www.theoneenid.com.

Jan. 14-20

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

KNID Agrifest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Agriculture exhibition includes vendor booths, displays and other things. For more information, call (580) 237-1390.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

