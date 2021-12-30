Dec. 31-Jan. 6
EVENT [Through Jan. 2]
Holidays on Ice, open 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday and 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday south of Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Admission is $12 per person. Group and special pricing available, with $60 season passes also available. For more information, go to skateinenid.com.
EVENT [Friday]
Leo's Rockin' Noon Year's Eve, 10 a.m. to noon, Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Admission is $5 for members and $9 for non-members. Dance party, Segway rides, photo ops, crafts, snacks, giveaways and countdown to noon balloon drop. For more information, go to www.leonardos.org, or call (580) 233-2787.
MUSIC [Friday]
Robert Allen Band, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $25 and includes dance, breakfast, champagne and party favors. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Friday]
Steampunk New Year's Eve, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Stride Bank Center grand ballroom. Tickets are $75 per person or two for $125, or tables of six can be reserved for $375. Tickets can be purchased at gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Thursday]
Kyle Dillingham Epiphany Performance, 6 p.m. at The Christ Tree in downtown Enid. For more information, go to https://www.theoneenid.com.
Jan. 14-20
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
KNID Agrifest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Agriculture exhibition includes vendor booths, displays and other things. For more information, call (580) 237-1390.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
