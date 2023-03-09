ENID, Okla. — Sara Dow was discussing her job as STEAM teacher at Chisholm Elementary School. A minute later, a group of kindergarten students marched down the hallway past her door.
They were looking for the leprechaun that ransacked their classroom. They were finding green clues of the culprit everywhere.
“Everyone loves teaching at Chisholm Elementary School,” Dow said. “Like I said, the teachers and the kids have a good time learning here at Chisholm.”
Dow is learning, too. She taught 4 years at Pioneer and has been at Chisholm for 14 years. She taught English and language arts, reading and writing before moving to STEAM.
“It was very time consuming for me to spend several nights a week grading 80 papers with a new baby at home,” she said.
Becoming STEAM teacher was a good move for Dow, who is in her second year teaching the program of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
“I’m learning something new with the students every day,” she said.
She likes it because of the diversity of the program. They have robotics, a 3D printer, an indoor plant system and are working on a monarch butterfly garden. The learning is project-based. Students recently built beaver lodges out of clay and sticks.
STEAM is all about expectations, brainstorming and the design process.
Her students are learning to code, telling the computer what to do and learning the processes of the computer. This helps them to code for robotics.
Dow said some of her students are learning to play chess and for their chess tournament they made their trophies with the 3D printer.
“I’d say 75% of the students love STEAM,” she said, “and there may be more in the future as we expand programs and learn more about opportunities.”
The STEAM program has received grants from the Chisholm Foundation and donorchoose.org. One product they can always use is the filament for the 3D printer, and they hope to get a grant to do woodworking.
“We will continue to grow and find our way,” Dow said. “It is so fun to watch them become engaged in projects and get excited.”
Dow said her dad was a builder and she likes building things and working outside. She grew up in Kremlin and likes getting her hands dirty doing projects like she does now with the students.
“I think I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” she said.
Dow said the greatest influence on her teaching was her middle school history teacher, Paul Dunbar, who is now at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
“He taught in stories and was my hurdle coach. He taught me intensity,” Dow said.
He was much like her current principal, Darla Smith, who has high expectations of the students, the teachers and the school, Dow said.
