Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative will host its fourth annual statewide Tai-Chi-A-Thon on Friday, Sept. 23, as part of National Falls Prevention Week.
According to a press release, tai chi is a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches, is generally safe for all ages and fitness levels and can help older adult reduce their risk of falling while also increasing balance and flexibility, according to the release.
Health benefits include reduced blood pressure, better sleep, improved muscular strength and enhanced mental wellbeing, the release states.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at four locations across Oklahoma: Catoosa, Durant, Enid and Norman. People ages 18 and older can participate, and registration and nearby event locations can be found online at www.ohai.org.
On-site registration will be available at the event, but those who pre-register by Aug. 19 will be able to purchase an event T-shirt.
For any questions or accommodations, contact OHAI by emailing ohai@ouhsc.edu or by calling (855) 227-5928.
