NORTH ENID, Okla. — Families of Oklahoma students not eligible for free or reduced lunches last year are being asked to destroy mistakenly sent debit cards pre-loaded with money that would’ve covered costs for meals during the COVID pandemic.
As part of the state’s ongoing Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program, debit cards reportedly were mailed to students who weren’t actually marked by public school districts eligible for benefits during the previous school year.
Oklahoma State Department of Education had transmitted data to Department of Human Services, which then mailed the cards to a total approximately 350,000 students statewide.
DHS spokesperson Casey White referred comments about the P-EBT cards to the Department of Education, and OSDE spokesperson Carrie Burkhart said the department is looking into what caused the issue early last week.
“Parents or guardians do not have to return the card or un-enroll in any program. They simply need to destroy the cards. We are sorry for the inconvenience,” Burkhart said in an email Monday.
To receive P-EBT cards, children must meet two requirements: Be enrolled in a school district that participates in a federal meal program where meals are served at school; and already qualify and have applied for free or reduced-price meals based on income in the 2020-2021 school year.
Only a quarter of Chisholm Public Schools students actually were eligible for free/reduced meals last year, but Superintendent Chad Broughton said many more Chisholm families without eligible children had recently received P-EBT benefits and contacted the district in confusion after getting the cards in the mail.
“That is a DHS disaster, is all I’ll say about that,” Broughton said at a district board meeting last week. “Obviously, the data did not merge correctly.”
According to the district, because all students in grades pre-K through 12 qualified for no-cost meals through the USDA’s Seamless Summer Option — a food program providing free meals during summer school — every student who was enrolled on March 30, 2020, was identified to receive benefits.
However, Burkhart, with OSDE, said the SSO program, which was extended through the 2020 and 2021 school years, is completely different from P-EBT and does not grant eligibility for the latter's benefits. The SSO benefits have not yet been distributed for the current school year, she said.
All three of Chisholm board member Dr. Dustin Baylor’s children received debit cards, as did board member Brendon Atkinson’s, even though both men said last Wednesday their children didn’t qualify for free/reduced meals last year.
Baylor also said his children’s card amounts, totaling $259, were all different, even though they all attended school.
Chisholm parent Jonathan Waddell said his family didn’t submit for the free/reduced lunch price program last year, but his child still received a card.
“I'm not sure how I feel about it,” he said Friday. “Now I have to figure out if it has other impacts,” like if it affects his taxes.
Meals already are free during the school year at Chisholm through the U.S. Department of Education.
Broughton said later in an email that he knew of other public school districts that have had similar issues, but superintendents at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools and Kingfisher Public Schools did not return messages or could not be reached for comment Monday.
Over two-thirds of Enid Public Schools students — around 5,500 — from 2020-2021 were determined potentially eligible to receive P-EBT cards, district CFO Sam Robinson said in an email. EPS communications director Jane Johnson said the district’s receptionist had been fielding calls with various questions from parents over the last several weeks using an FAQ on the benefits on the state’s website.
The benefits loaded on the cards can be used to purchase groceries at authorized retail food stores and farmers’ markets under DHS’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at any retailer that accepts SNAP benefits.
Each student will receive $6.82 per day on their P-EBT card for school days the student was enrolled and received virtual instruction/distance learning last year. Amounts will vary, depending on each student’s attendance record. Now-graduated seniors also are eligible for the benefits, according to OSDE.
Households who don’t already receive SNAP funds will receive debit cards in the mail, one for each eligible child. Those who do receive SNAP benefits will have these additional funds added to their SNAP account.
Students’ schools determined the number of days a student qualified for benefits based on the school’s calendar, attendance records, school participation and the student’s meal status.
“This means that even children in the same family might receive a different amount of P-EBT benefits if they were quarantined for different periods of time or various other circumstances that would have shifted the student's learning environment to virtual,” Burkhart said.
If parents believe their student is eligible for the program but did not receive a card by Oct. 15, or that the card is missing benefits, they can fill out the Benefit Review form at www.sde.ok.gov/pebt by Nov. 30. Any corrected benefits will be mailed out again in the spring.
To activate the card, call (888) 328-6551 and follow the prompts. Speaking to a representative is not required to activate a P-EBT card. When prompted, enter “0000” for the last four digits of the Social Security Number, as SSN’s are not assigned to P-EBT cases. If the system tells you the birthdate you entered is incorrect, call (405) 522-5050 for assistance.
According to OSDE, the standard benefit is $375 per student, regardless of how many days the student participated in distance learning in the 2020-21 school year.
Parents with questions abut the P-EBT benefits should visit the Department of Education’s website at sde.ok.gov/pebt or call DHS at (405) 522-5050.
