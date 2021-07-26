UPDATED: From Wagoner County Sheriff's Office: The Amber Alert has been cancelled — the suspect has been taken into custody in Bryan County, Oklahoma. The children were found safe.
WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert on Monday evening after two small children apparently were taken by their mother, who also is wanted in connection with a murder.
The woman is Sabrina Spurlock, 29. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and driving a cream-colored 2000 Chevrolet Blazer with Oklahoma tag LUR084.
The missing children are Mason Warden, 8, and Marley Warden, 6. They were taken from a home in Wagoner at 3:49 p.m. Marley was last seen wearing pink shorts.
The murder happened Monday in Wagoner County, according to the Amber Alert.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jake Carey, with Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, at (918) 485-3124.
