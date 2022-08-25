McALESTER, Okla. — James Coddington said he forgave Oklahoma’s governor before he was put to death in the first lethal injection since a federal trial over the state’s protocol.
Coddington, convicted of killing friend and co-worker Albert Hale in 1997 for refusing to lend him money for drugs, died by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and is the first of 25 men Oklahoma plans to execute through December 2024.
Sean Murphy, with the Associated Press and one of five media witnesses, said Coddington’s final words offered thanks to family, friends and lawyers before he forgave Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt — who denied him clemency this week despite the state’s parole board recommending clemency with a 3-2 vote earlier this month.
“I don’t blame you, and I forgive you,” Coddington said, according to witnesses.
Oklahoma prisons director Scott Crow told reporters Thursday the execution followed protocol “with no issues at all” as Coddington’s time of death came at 10:16 a.m. Witnesses said Coddington’s breathing did not seem labored.
Coddington was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and received a death sentence in the 1997 murder of Hale, who was a week away from turning 74.
Hale had befriended Coddington when they worked together at an auto parts shop in Choctaw for about three years.
Coddington testified he was on drugs when he robbed six convenience stores in three days leading up to Hale’s murder.
Prosecutors said Coddington asked Hale to loan him money for more drugs, Hale refused, and Coddington beat him in the head with a hammer.
Witnesses said Coddington did not mention Hale or his family in his final words. Hale’s son, Mitchell, told reporters Thursday that the exclusion showed Coddington’s remorseful apology during the clemency hearing wasn’t genuine, but the family was ready for closure.
“Today’s not a good day, it’s not a bad day, it’s just a new day for our family,” Hale said. “We can finally move on. It’s not going to heal anything, but it closes this chapter.”
Emma Rolls, Coddington's attorney, said Coddington suffered years of alcohol and drug abuse, starting with his father adding alcohol to his bottles as a child. Rolls said Coddington showed remorse for his actions and exhibited outstanding behavior while in prison.
Oklahoma Attorney General John Connor’s office said Hale’s death had “an immeasurable ripple effect,” and his family waited 25 years for justice.
“Justice is now served for Albert Hale and the people of Oklahoma,” the AG’s office said in a release. “Our office recognizes that nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one, and our hearts and prayers are with the Hale family.”
Oklahoma halted executions in 2015 following a series of problematic ones that brought international scrutiny on the state’s protocols.
Clayton Lockett took 43 minutes to die as he writhed and seemed to be conscious at certain points during his 2014 execution. A state investigation later found an IV to administer drugs in Lockett’s leg came loose.
Prison workers used a non-approved drug during the January 2015 execution of Charles Warner.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 upheld Oklahoma’s execution procedure and use of midazolam, but the Attorney General at the time agreed to halt all executions pending the outcome of the federal trial.
Oklahoma ended its moratorium in October 2021 with the execution of death-row inmate John Grant, who convulsed and vomited on the gurney before his death by lethal injection.
Attorneys for 28 death row inmates challenged the state’s execution protocol and alleged the use of midazolam — the first part of Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection mixture — causes a risk of serious pain and violated their Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment. Oklahoma paused executions again pending the federal trial.
A federal judge ruled in June that the challenge fell short of proving Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocols violate constitutional rights — allowing the state to move forward with executions.
“The plaintiff inmates have fallen well short of clearing the bar set by the Supreme Court,” U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot wrote. “Consequently, the Eighth Amendment, as construed and applied by the Supreme Court in its lethal injection cases, does not stand in the way of execution of the Oklahoma inmates in this case…”
Friot also wrote in his 45-page judgment that Grant’s vomiting during his execution was not surprising as the state executed him with a full stomach. He also wrote Grant’s convulsions likely stemmed from his tongue obstructing his airway after falling unconscious.
Death row inmate Richard Glossip was scheduled to be next in Oklahoma’s plan to execute 25 men through December 2024 before Stitt issued a 60-day stay for review.
Glossip, 59, was convicted twice of first-degree murder in a 1997 murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.
But the case gained notoriety and Houston-based law firm Reed Smith conducted an independent review at the request of an ad hoc committee comprised of 34 Oklahoma state lawmakers, mostly Republicans and led by State Rep. Kevin McDugle — who said he would fight to end the death penalty in Oklahoma if Glossip is executed.
The independent review raised questions over lost evidence, if investigators asked Sneed leading questions, a letter Sneed wrote expressing desire to recant testimony, and more.
Benjamin Cole, 59, faces an Oct. 20 execution date after being sentenced to death in the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County — but public defenders seek a competency hearing over his deteriorating mental state.
