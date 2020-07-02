OKLAHOMA CITY — Three Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers on motorcycles were injured in an accident while participating in a procession for a Tulsa police officer who was fatally shot this week, officials said.
The accident happened late Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. By Thursday afternoon, OHP said two of the troopers had been released from the hospital while the third would remain hospitalized.
Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson died Tuesday. On Monday, he and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were both shot during a traffic stop. The suspected gunman faces murder and other charges.
OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said the troopers were among law enforcement officers who were escorting an ambulance that was traveling from Tulsa to LifeShare Transplant Donor Services of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. Tulsa police have said Johnson’s organs are being donated.
As the motorcade of law enforcement vehicles was traveling on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, a motorist driving westbound in an Infiniti QX80 observed the procession behind her and pulled to the right, stopping on the westbound shoulder so the procession could pass, according to an OHP press release. Trooper Rocky Barnes, who was going westbound on the shoulder to lead the motorcade, struck the left rear bumper of the Infiniti QX80 as it was parked on the shoulder.
His motorcycle then traveled back into the westbound lanes, where it collided with other motorcycles. OHP determined the driver of the Infiniti QX80 had legally pulled to the shoulder, stopped and did not violate any traffic laws.
The injured troopers have been identified as Barnes, Steve Eason and Ron Watson. Officials did not identify which troopers were released and which one remained hospitalized.
