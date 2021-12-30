Oklahoma National Guard's adjutant general announced Thursday members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard will not be allowed to participate in drills beginning Saturday unless they agree to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
In a statement released via email, Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino said he could reach no other decision based on a federal judge's ruling that National Guard members must follow a Defense Department mandate requiring the vaccine.
"The Department of Defense (DoD) has indicated it will recoup any pay provided to unvaccinated Airmen who drill after January 1, 2022," Mancino said in the statement. "The Department of Defense controls the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) and can enforce this threat outside of the State of Oklahoma’s control.
"All I can do as a leader is make the right decisions, for the right reasons, then own them all. I own this one: With no possibility of injunctive relief before January 1, 2022, I have decided to not allow unvaccinated Oklahoma Air National Guard Drill Status Guardsmen (DSGs), without a medical exemption or religious accommodation request, to participate in any future drill period, except for any Airmen wishing to be vaccinated. The Governor concurs with this decision."
Mancino also said he encourages people to get the vaccine.
"I continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, if you choose, and will continue to facilitate that option for any Airmen who wish to take it," he said. "This policy only applies to the Air National Guard at this time, as the deadline for Army National Guard Soldiers to be vaccinated is not until this summer."
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt sued the Pentagon over the mandate, claiming as governor he has authority over the Oklahoma National Guard unless members are activated into federal service.
In a ruling Tuesday, though, Senior U.S District Judge Stephen P. Friot decided against the governor, agreeing with the Pentagon.
“From day one of the military vaccine mandate, the Guard was included,” Friot wrote. “The Guard was included … because ‘to defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.’”
“The COVID vaccination mandate should be understood against the backdrop of other military immunization mandates — which date back as far as Gen. George Washington’s mandate that troops in the Continental Army be inoculated against smallpox,” Friot wrote.
The Pentagon-ordered mandate requires that all service members, including National Guard members, receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Members who do not get the vaccine are subject to penalties that may include forfeiture of pay or forcible separation from the military.
In November, Stitt argued in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the vaccine mandates for guard members “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans.” Austin responded that “the concerns raised in your letter do not negate the need for this important military readiness requirement.”
Mancino said Thursday he supports Stitt and his stance.
"I fully support Governor Stitt’s authority over the Oklahoma National Guard when not federalized, but as I have said before ‘the extent of that authority is ultimately a legal question to be answered by the courts or Congress.’ Above all else, we are a country governed by the rule of law," he said. "We may challenge policies in court, but it is our duty to follow a ruling once made."
Earlier this month, Maj. Kristen Tschetter, public affairs officer with the Oklahoma National Guard, said about 11% — or 250 servicemen and women — of the 2,280-member Air National Guard remained unvaccinated. She said about 60% of the 6,500-member Oklahoma Army National Guard remained unvaccinated ahead of the June 2022 deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.