Uncertainty still swirls over state's future after landmark ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY — Standing at “a major crossroads,” tribes and legislative leaders must decide if Oklahoma can continue to function as one state and share paying for roads, bridges and schools or create parallel societies, the Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty announced Thursday.
Members of the commission, which was created by Gov. Kevin Stitt, said uncertainty continues to swirl over Oklahoma’s future after the landmark McGirt ruling.
In the July 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that large swathes of eastern Oklahoma — in particular the Muscogee (Creek) Nation lands — fall within Native American reservations never disestablished by Congress following Oklahoma’s statehood. The ruling is narrow in that it found the state couldn’t prosecute tribal citizens who commit crimes on the reservation land, but experts said it could have far-reaching consequences.
Stitt said the ruling has fundamentally altered what Oklahomans have believed for the past 113 years when Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents voted as one to become a unified state. For a century, Oklahoma has functioned unlike any other reservation that exists in the country as tribal and non-tribal members lived as neighbors, mingling their lands, business and lifestyles.
Questions linger over how to govern 18 million acres — or almost 40% of the state, including parts of Tulsa — that remain reservation land, Stitt said.
“We don’t have a lot of answers to a lot of questions because the answers aren’t there yet,” said Larry Nichols, chair of the commission, which was tasked with developing recommendations on how to proceed. The commission was comprised of lawmakers, business leaders and legal experts, but did not have any Native members.
“We don’t know what that leads to,” he said. “It has created uncertainty because Oklahoma 113 years ago chose to go a different way.”
Nichols said Oklahomans are at a crossroads. Do they want to become two separate societies as is typical in the west or should they remain one?
The commission believes everyone should be treated equally by law and pay their share of the costs for roads, health care and schools that exist on tribal lands, he said.
“We believe all of our citizens should share in the responsibility of paying for those services,” Nichols said. “We should not have segregated schools and segregated courts and jails.”
Businesses also should face a level playing field with zoning and environmental regulations, he said.
“Without those common rules and without that certainty of knowing what the rules are, we’re going to drive business away,” Nichols said. “That hurts the tribes and that hurts everybody.”
But Nichols said leaders need to respect the tribal sovereignty engrained in the state’s history while sorting through the question of where does it begin and end.
“Oklahoma, we have to find a path forward, and we have to do it together,” Stitt said, adding that he represents 4 million Oklahomans and 39 federally recognized tribes.
“One set of rules is essential to us becoming a top 10 state,” he said. “Can you imagine what would happen over the next 113 years if we had 39 different sets of rules?”
The state spends millions on roads and bridges and to educate children in eastern Oklahoma. Tribal citizens benefit from health care programs and unemployment benefits, he said.
Stitt did not directly answer a question about whether he foresees a day when the state would stop funding bridges and schools located on eastern Oklahoma’s reservation lands.
Oklahoma Tax Commission, though, estimates “a significant immediate and ongoing fiscal impact” resulting from the expanded Muscogee (Creek) Nation boundaries, according to a report published earlier this year.
They estimate a $21.5 million impact from tribal income exclusion by Creek Nation members, and a revenue impact of $64.5 million for tribal refund claims for the 2017-19 tax years.
If McGirt also is expanded to the Chickasaw, Cherokee, Choctaw and Seminole tribes, the per-year revenue impact would grow to $72.7 million. And, there would be an additional $218.1 million impact on refund claims, tax officials said.
The state also would see reduced sales/use tax collections by Creek Nation tribal members of $38.1 million a year. If the ruling is also expanded to the four other tribes, there is a potential impact of $132.2 million a year, officials said.
Officials did not say what impact the ruling would have on property tax payments, which help fund local services and schools.
“All Oklahomans deserve to have equal access to the benefits and services that Oklahoma offers,” Stitt said. “That also means we should share the responsibility to fund these services. The questions caused by the McGirt decision [have] put our state at major crossroads.”
Stitt said he looks forward to working with tribal leaders and the federal congressional delegation to sort through the issues.
Without federal legislation to give state leaders guidance, there will be tremendous uncertainty and years of endless litigation, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.