Two Oklahoma jail escapees recaptured after fleeing jail

In this June 21, 2019 photo provided by the Oklahoma County Detention Center is inmate Pablo Robledo. Authorities are seeking Robledo, a murder suspect who escaped the Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City early Friday, July 31, 2020. Robledo, who was being held on a first-degree murder charge and his cellmate escaped by breaking a window of their 12th floor cell and using sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building, according to jail spokesman Mac Mullings. (Oklahoma County Detention Center via AP)