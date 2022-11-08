OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Kevin Stitt easily won a second term as governor, successfully fending off a late push by Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister.
Stitt had been dogged late in the campaign by growing concern over his school voucher plans, an alliance of powerful tribes that took the unusual step of endorsing his opponent and millions of dollars in attack ads fueled by dark money groups.
With more than 90% of precincts reporting, Stitt won 56% of the vote while Hofmeister took 41%. Libertarian candidate Natalie Bruno and independent Ervin Yen each won over 1%.
Flanked by his family at a Republican watch party, Stitt pumped his fist in the air in victory. He touted his successes in limiting government and protecting traditional family values.
“This really defied natural reasoning,” he told a cheering crowd of supporters. “Today dark money lost and the people of Oklahoma won. This is proof that God has his hand in a very bright future for the people of Oklahoma.”
He said Oklahoma voters knew the truth and saw through the attack ads.
“In the end, truth won tonight, and we are going to continue to build Oklahoma with strength and vision,” Stitt said.
He pledged to protect rural schools while opening opportunities for students trapped in failing districts.
“The American dream is alive and well in the great state of Oklahoma,” Stitt told supporters at an Oklahoma City watch party. “Oklahomans stated loud and clear today that they are proud of how far they’ve come.
“We’re going to keep this momentum going for four more years.”
Hofmeister, 58, had been blasting Stitt on the campaign trail for his voucher-style plan to divert public education money to private schools, an issue that concerned voters in deep-red rural swathes of the state with few private-school options for students.
But Stitt, a wealthy mortgage company owner who dumped nearly $2 million of his own money into his campaign in the closing weeks, told voters he was making progress on his promise of four years ago to improve the state’s low rankings in many quality-of-life indicators. The loans to his campaign boosted his total fundraising haul to more than $10 million, more than triple the $3.1 million raised by Hofmeister.
He boasted of record-level state savings and funding for public schools under his watch, and the state’s rapid emergence from pandemic-related closures that helped the economy rebound quickly and keep the state’s unemployment rate low.
Stitt has pledged to continue to fight back against special interests that are blocking what he characterizes as common sense reforms. He told voters he’s kept his campaign promises from four years ago. He’s signed every piece of anti-abortion legislation, including one considered one of the most restrictive in the country.
He’s previously admitted, though, that his first term was marked by public disputes over policy decisions. He fought with doctors over masking requirements, butted heads with school leaders over local control, battled tribes over casino compacts and the fallout of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. He’s even been sued by legislative leaders from his own party.
Walters wins education post
Stitt ally Ryan Walters, who was seeking the state superintendent role, also easily won his race over Democrat Jean Nelson. Walters serves as Stitt’s secretary of education.
“I’m very, very excited to see voters come out,” Walters said. “And again, I’ve heard it all over the state. I’ve talked to parents and grandparents in every county and they’ve said, ‘Hey, we need a voice. We need our voices empowered,’ and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”
Walters, 37, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as teachers and pushed for the banning of certain books from school libraries.
“The radical left has decided that our schools need to be places of indoctrination,” he said during a recent debate.
Walters also embraced Stitt’s education-voucher proposal that would allow public money to be spent on tuition at private schools, including religious schools.
Nelson, 44, is a former state teacher of the year who took a leave of absence from her English teacher job with Oklahoma City Public Schools to run for state superintendent.
Nelson focused much of her campaign on addressing the increasing number of teachers taking better paying jobs in other states or leaving the profession altogether.
Republicans also won the other statewide races.
Markwayne Mullin will become Oklahoma’s newest U.S. senator, winning an election to fill the seat vacated by Jim Inhofe. James Lankford won re-election to his U.S. Senate seat; Matt Pinnell won a second term as lieutenant governor; Gentner Drummond will be the state’s newest attorney general; and Todd Russ, its new state treasurer. Leslie Osborn won another term as labor commissioner, while Kim David won her corporation commissioner race.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
