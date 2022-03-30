OKLAHOMA CITY — Surrounded by several dozen female athletes, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a controversial bill preventing transgender athletes from participating in female school athletic events.
The Save Women’s Sports Act bars transgender girls and women from participating in female sports and requires parents of student-athletes to sign an affidavit swearing to their child’s biological sex at birth.
Stitt, who said his eighth-grade daughter was among the athletes, said the measure is “just common sense” because when it comes to sports and athletics, girls should compete against girls, and boys should compete against boys.
“We are protecting women’s sports,” Stitt said. “We’re ensuring a level playing field for female athletes who work hard, who train hard, who are committed to their team, who have dreams to be No. 1 in their sport, who deserve fair competition. The reality is men are biologically different than women.”
When asked how many transgender females are current playing women’s sports in Oklahoma, Stitt didn’t give a number, and instead said: “So if it’s not happening in Oklahoma, then great, there’s nothing to worry about.” He added, though, that everyone recently saw pictures of University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who took first place in the 500-yard women’s freestyle and became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship.
Since March 2020, when Idaho became the first state to prevent transgender participation in women’s sports, at least 31 other states, including Oklahoma, have considered similar legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Oklahoma joins over a half dozen other states that already have some sort of participation prohibitions on transgender athletes.
Transgender individuals have a different gender identity than the one assigned at birth.
While it’s not clear how many athletes in Oklahoma identify as transgender, a 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that nationally nearly 2% of high school students identify as transgender, and the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, reported that while 68% of youth nationally reported playing on a sports team, only 14% reported being transgender boys and 12% transgender girls.
Standing just outside the state Capitol room where Stitt was set to sign the bill was Kara Klever, 26, of Oklahoma City, who carried a poster that read, “How does it feel? Bullying kids needing support …”
Klever, who prefers “they” pronouns, attended a Christian high school and played sports there, but they were not trans and out while attending. Klever said they were assigned female at birth, but started testosterone treatments to transition to a male a year ago.
“I understand the fear,” Klever said. “I understand the non-understanding. We’ve grown up in a society entrenched in gender norms. The ultimate element to consider here, though, is that we know trans kids, the data shows that rates of depression, suicide, all of that go highly up when we invalidate their personhood.”
While being interviewed by a reporter, governor’s office and security personnel told Klever to leave the area. Klever said it angered them that they couldn’t stand outside the room with a poster, and is frustrated that Stitt signed the bill.
Klever said it wouldn’t stop children from playing sports regardless of their gender, and that trans children make up about 1 to 2% of the entire U.S. population.
“Children are allowed to express however they want and they should be allowed to do so and denying them that right is abuse,” Klever said. “It does lead to higher rates of children killing themselves, and it does lead to higher rates of PTSD and depression, and by denying them their ability to literally just play on a sports team or be seen or heard as themselves, we are essentially quartering them off and saying we don’t care about you. We’re OK with you dying.”
Toni Quinton, 53, of Edmond, shed tears as Stitt signed the bill. She said she was a four time state champion in track and field.
“I know what my track career would have looked like had they allowed biological males to compete against me,” she said. “For me, it’s a common sense bill. Like the governor said, biological males belong in their category. Biological females belong in their category.”
She said fairness is sacrificed when officials accommodate a tiny fraction of the population to “trample on the rights of female athletes,” and also said she is grateful to all the Oklahoma legislators who signed on and garnered support for the measure.
“It's not popular, and I know there's accusations of bullying and transgender hate and that's absolutely not what this bill is about,” Quinton said. “I would never want to bully someone, and I would feel bullied if I were forced to compete against a male. So flip it around and see where the narrative lands because I feel like that narrative is a fake narrative, and it's designed to instill something in us that's not there.”
Levi Gladd, who runs track at the University of Oklahoma, said she was fighting for the bill because she believes that all young women deserve the opportunity to excel at whatever sport they choose to be passionate about.
“I don’t think it should be taken away from them, especially for biological reasons that they can’t overcome,” she said.
Gladd said she’s never competed against a biological male, but it’s “a pretty talked about topic” because of the University of Pennsylvania swimmer’s championship win.
“And it’s something that a lot of young girls feel very passionate about, and we don’t want to see that happen in our sport,” Gladd said.
