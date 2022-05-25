OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country Wednesday evening, making Oklahoma the first state to outlaw nearly all abortions. The ban takes effect immediately.
House Bill 4327 bans abortions from the moment of fertilization, which is defined as when the sperm fuses with the egg.
The measure expressly allows the use of Plan B and other morning-after pills or any other type of contraception or emergency contraception. Abortions, too, would be permitted to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency or in cases of rape, sexual assault or incest that have been reported to law enforcement.
Abortion-rights advocates have vowed to challenge it, but warned that Oklahoma’s new law is likely a harbinger of what’s to come in over half the states in the country. They said Oklahoma has become the first state to eliminate access to abortion even as federal abortion protections guaranteed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling still stand.
In a statement Wednesday evening, Stitt said his signature keeps a promise he made to Oklahomans to sign every piece of anti-abortion legislation that crossed his desk.
“From the moment life begins at conception is when we have a responsibility as human beings to do everything we can to protect that baby’s life and the life of the mother,” Stitt said. “That is what I believe and that is what the majority of Oklahomans believe. If other states want to pass different laws, that is their right, but in Oklahoma we will always stand up for life.”
Critics say the measure also contains what they called a “bounty hunter” provision that encourages private citizens to sue each other and take civil action against anyone who performs an abortion or helps a woman obtain one. Those who prevail would receive damages of at least $10,000.
They said doctors would be forced to use women’s private medical records in court to justify their decisions, that the measure could further limit access to live-saving abortions for women, and could inadvertently limit access to or increase the already expensive cost of in vitro fertilization.
They note that debate already is swirling over whether frozen embryos are fertilized eggs and whether people could be sued for trying to get pregnant under the legislation’s definition.
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, who supported the bill, said he appreciated the “strong pro-life stance” Stitt demonstrated by signing the bill. He authored a bill signed into law earlier this year that criminalizes abortion.
“In my judgment, and possibly his, this may be the most important issue because it involves taking the lives of innocent people, and he has stood very strongly on this,” Olsen said. “I sure appreciate that of our governor.”
Supporters said they expect the bill to work in conjunction with two other pieces of anti-abortion legislation previously signed into law this year by Stitt. One criminalizes abortion while the other prohibits it around six weeks when a fetal heartbeat can first be detected except to save the life of the mother. The latter bill already has taken effect and contains a similar civil enforcement mechanism.
State Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, said Stitt’s action wasn’t a surprise.
As he argued against the bill, Dollens said he made “a tongue-in-cheek” suggestion that if lawmakers want to ban abortion for women, they should also mandate vasectomies for men.
He said Wednesday the new law speaks to the extremes to which Oklahoma lawmakers have gone to regulate bodily autonomy and women’s reproductive systems.
He said he fears now that Republicans have achieved their policy goals of near-total elimination of abortion, they’ll have to look to “manufacture outrage” among their base by targeting other reproductive rights, including trying to ban women from traveling to other states to obtain abortions.
“It’s not going to stop there,” he said. “The next thing will be contraceptives, the morning-after pill, travel bans. The party of limited government and personal freedoms has turned into the party of intrusion.”
