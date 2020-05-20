Stillwater teacher accused of making lewd proposals to minor

STILLWATER — A Stillwater Junior High School teacher was arrested Tuesday after being accused of making lewd proposals to a minor.
Alberto Morejon, 27, has been accused of contacting a former student through electronic devices.
According to the press release, a concerned parent contacted Stillwater Police Department on May 12. The parent told SPD they were concerned about their child’s relationship with a former teacher.
During the course of the investigation, Morejon was identified as a current Stillwater Public School employee.
Stillwater Public School released a statement on their Facebook page Wednesday, confirming the incident.
"SPS administration had no knowledge of this matter prior to this notification and has no additional information other than what is included in the Stillwater Police Department media release," SPS Superintendent Marc Moore wrote.
Moore said they can't release any additional information.
"District administration will cooperate fully with both the Stillwater Police Department and Payne County District Attorney as they conduct any future investigation related to this arrest," he said.
The case is being presented to Payne County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Huffman writes for the Stillwater News Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.