Dozens of women who used drugs while pregnant have faced criminal charges. Experts expect even more cases now that Roe has been overturned.
Here are some of the women who have been charghd in Oklahoma.
Kathryn Green, 31
Location: Enid
Conviction: Six charges including child neglect and unauthorized disposal of a corpse.
Status: Sentencing pending
Green was arrested in 2017 after police found a stillborn fetus, which tested positive for meth, in a dumpster. After waiting more than five years for her case to go to trial, Green entered a plea in which she didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence for a conviction. She pleaded to two counts of child neglect, one count of unauthorized disposal of a corpse, one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, one count of desecration of a human corpse and one count of obstructing an officer.
Emily Akers, 25
Location: Lawton
Charge: First-degree manslaughter, child neglect
Status: Sentenced to 10 years, balance can be suspended upon completion of a prison drug-treatment program
An off-duty detective working as a hospital security guard reported Akers to police after hearing that a woman high on meth delivered a stillborn baby. An appeals court ruled in 2020 that she could face charges of child neglect. Akers pleaded guilty Aug. 31.
Cherie Mason, 44
Location: Sulphur
Conviction: Manslaughter
Status: Serving 12 years
Originally charged with murder, Mason delivered a 36-week stillborn fetus and tested positive for meth. When she posted a photo of her daughter’s grave on Facebook, strangers wrote hate-filled comments, a reaction that influenced her to plead guilty rather than risk a trial.
Brittney Poolaw, 22
Location: Lawton
Conviction: First-degree manslaughter
Status: Serving four years
A member of the Wichita tribe Poolaw was 19 years old when she had a miscarriage in 2020. A medical examiner testified that he couldn’t be sure drugs had caused the miscarriage, but a jury found her guilty. Lawyers said she declined to appeal for fear of getting a longer sentence.
Ashley Traister,34
Location: Lawton
Conviction: Felony child neglect
Status: On probation
Traister still faces a potential manslaughter charge in the death of her stillborn son in 2019. His remains are buried in Oklahoma, but there’s no marker on his grave. “I didn’t have the money,” said Traister, who was once homeless but now lives with relatives and works at a hotel laundry.
