All Oklahoma prisons are on lockdown after some inmates were injured in gang-related incidents at six facilities.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections made the announcement in an emailed press release Friday afternoon.
DOC Director Scott Crow ordered the lockdown Friday. In addition, all visitation will be cancelled for the duration of the lockdown.
“The incidents are currently under investigation but appear to be gang-related,” the press release states. “Inmates have sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. We will provide additional information and conditions of anyone involved when it becomes available.”
The prisons involved are: Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen; Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown; John H. Lilley Correctional Center in Boley; Lexington Assessment and Reception Center in Lexington; Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy; and Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville.
DOC did not release details on when the incidents occurred or how many inmates were involved.
“The incidents are still under investigation,” Justin Wolf, DOC communications director said in an email.
“The well-being of our staff and our inmate population is of the utmost importance,” Crow said. “We continue to monitor the situation and will maintain the lockdown as long as necessary for safety.”
In September 2019, similar gang-related violence at six state prisons proved deadly.
Incarcerated gang members used contraband cellphones to coordinate fights at six state prisons. Thirty-six people were injured, and one inmate was killed.
Those fights took place at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita; Lawton Correctional Facility; North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre; Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy; Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown; and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Nine of the injured inmates were at Key. Five were treated at a hospital, while the other four were treated at the prison.
DOC put every state prison on lockdown after those fights as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.