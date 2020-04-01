Socializing while social distancing: Laverne residents bring back dragging

LAVERNE — It may not have been muffler lacking low riders, rather it was minivans, SUVs and family cars dragging main in Laverne on Saturday — something the community hasn’t seen much since the price of fuel got over a dollar a gallon.
“I believe it is representative of the close-knit nature of our community that even in a time of crisis and in the era of social distancing, our community still wants to come together and unify in this manner,” Laverne Mayor Jay Spry said, “because even though we cannot literally gather socially, we can still responsibly enjoy one another’s company while maintaining both our own and our friends and neighbors’ safety.”
Local resident Mary Jane Pope invited neighbors to get out of the house to cruise the old path from the high school, down Jane Jayroe Boulevard, through Harper County’s one stop light, down Broadway and back up again.
According to Laverne Chamber Director Kassie Huyen, everyone was honking, waving, blasting music and offering friendly greetings.
“Most residents and business owners are following the safety guidelines set in place by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive 'Safer at Home' order,” Huyen said. “Laverne's mayor, Jay Spry, also issued an executive order on March 23, 2020, that all restaurants and facilities with public eating areas close their dining rooms and all non-essential places of accommodation close.”
The townwide spring cleanup and annual Easter egg hunt have been postponed. Restaurants and gas stations are offering drive-through or curbside options. The bank lobby is closed, leaving only the drive-through open.
“All houses of worship have suspended worship services, many are offering some version of online streaming of services,” Huyen said. “Many of our local businesses have posted on social media that they are continuously sanitizing their stores, shopping carts and being consistent in frequent and proper hand-washing techniques.”
Laverne Venture Foods is offering delivery to the elderly. The store also is offering curbside pickup for residents who call ahead, according to owner Cliff Brinson.
“We are not having too much trouble getting product, but trucks are arriving later than usual because of the lack of drivers,” Brinson said. “We are disinfecting on a continuous basis. Employees are cleaning and sanitizing the store after closing.”
According to Huyen, Parkview Pointe Senior Living Center was one of the first to close facility to visitors in order to keep residents healthy and safe.
Laverne Area Chamber of Commerce shares the concerns of residents and business owners during this difficult time, Huyen said.
“We know people are afraid, not only of contracting this virus, but worried about the health of their friends and family members, concerned about their job stability or even availability as well as the short and long-term effects of the staggering economy,” Huyen said. “We are working to formulate ideas and a plan of action to support our small businesses and community through this crisis.”
Part of the chamber’s effort to support local businesses bounced off the dragging main idea. The chamber offered a contest for local shoppers to be entered into a drawing for $50 Chamber Bucks through the chamber's Facebook page, Huyen said.
“I also believe that the people of our communities need one another now more than ever,” Spry sai. “Events such as dragging main allow us to at least see one another, enjoy one another’s company albeit at a safe distance, and know that our friends and neighbors are still OK.”
Fogleman writes for the Woodward News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.