Senators vote to restore felony drug punishments

OKLAHOMA CITY — Declaring responsibility to fix issues arising from voter-approved state questions, Oklahoma senators Wednesday advanced a measure to restore felony punishments for drug possession near schools.
Nearly four years after voters axed the felony convictions, state senators voted 34-12 to restore them for those caught possessing methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine or fentanyl within 1,000 feet of schools. The measure exempts possession of marijuana. Violators could face a felony conviction and up to five years in prison.
State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, who authored Senate Bill 1674, said he was contacted by a local district attorney, who told him third-graders came home from school last fall “higher than a kite.”
Murdock said he didn’t know where the third-graders got the drugs and doesn’t want to prosecute the children who had them in a school zone, but said it’s time for lawmakers to show they're going to clean up drugs around school.
“These drugs are scary, and we don’t need to be exposing our children to this,” he said. “I will do whatever I have to do to protect our children and make sure they’re not exposed to these hard drugs.”
In 2016, voters though overwhelmingly passed State Question 780. The reform measure reclassified some property offenses and drug possession crimes as misdemeanors to help keep nonviolent offenders out of prison and reduce the state’s ballooning prison population. School zone drug possessions were among the crimes affected.
Murdock said proponents of State Question 780 went to court to strike language on the citizen-led ballot initiative that noted the measure did away with drug-free school zones. Murdock said he’s heard from a lot of people who thought the ballot’s ban only applied to marijuana.
“If they spent money with lawyers and a court battle to withhold that from the voters, did the voters actually have accurate information on what 780 was doing?” he asked. “I don’t think that they knew that 780 was doing away with their drug-free zones.”
Ryan Kiesel, executive director of American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma and a supporter of State Question 780, said Wednesday’s Senate vote was a step backward for criminal justice reform.
“We know that prison and incarceration are not answers to Oklahoma’s drug problem,” he said. “Putting more people in prison makes our state a less safe place, and this legislation contributes to endangering our communities and ultimately our children.”
Instead of implementing programs to help children make good, healthy decisions, the majority of senators demonstrated preferring to make a point, Kiesel said.
“I think that they, simply put, don’t trust the voters of Oklahoma,” Kiesel said. “Time and again since 780 has passed, we’ve watched as legislators, fueled by outrageous rhetoric from district attorneys and a handful of folks in law enforcement, have tried to undermine the will of nearly 60 percent of voters.”
Kiesel said Oklahoma voters know what they’re doing — even if he might not always agree with election outcomes.
“I would never say that something I disagreed with was the product of their ignorance,” he said. “In fact, (voters) are often ahead of where legislators are at on these matters.”
But state Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, said not every issue can be solved with one simple ballot.
Weaver, who voted in favor of the measure, said lawmakers have the responsibility to honor the decision of voters, but also to re-examine state questions whenever issues arise.
“We don’t need to swing too far and change 780,” he said. “But I do believe that there’s collateral effect with some of these state questions that we have to massage and look at to see if we need do something about it.”
State Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said lawmakers have made criminal justice decisions based on “concerns” like promoting child safety for years.
Now, the state ranks in the top for incarceration, she said.
“We have to start making these decisions with data and evidence,” Kirt said.
