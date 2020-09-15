Search to resume for mass graves of Tulsa massacre victims

FILE - Im this Wednesday, July 22, 2020 file photo, Angela Berg, forensic anthropologist for the State Medical Examiner's Office, works on a large dirt pile at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in Tulsa, Okla. A committee overseeing the search for mass graves has agreed to search two more locations in a cemetery where a search earlier this year failed to uncover human remains. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File))