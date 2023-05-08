NORMAN, Okla. — A scientist from the University of Oklahoma is spearheading an initiative to keep Oklahomans safer from landslides.
Netra Regmi, hazards geologist at the Oklahoma Geological Survey, received a grant from NASA that will allow him to use remote sensing data and machine learning to better predict when and where landslides could take place.
The work has the potential to save lives, particularly for those that live in parts of the state where landslides are most likely to occur, Regmi told The Norman Transcript, a CNHI publication.
“The final result will be a map all across Eastern Oklahoma susceptibilities within areas that will be useful to the general public, local emergency managers, and other state agencies,” he said.
Regmi and his team will first visit Eastern Oklahoma, in the Ozark Mountain Range, where landslides are common. After the area is mapped, he wants to move on to the Ouachita Mountains in southeastern Oklahoma.
“This grant is about mapping landslides in Eastern Oklahoma and Ouachita Mountains,” he said. “With the grant, we are trying to understand how landslides are distributed in different landscapes, such as the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains, and we are trying to understand the types of landslides that exist there.”
The NASA grant is worth $279,991 over a three-year period.
“Using Sentinel-1 synthetic aperture radar data and LiDAR topographic data, we are looking at patterns of hillslope deformation over time — all the different types of landslides going from slow-moving landslides (soil creep) to rapid landslides that can be catastrophic,” Regmi said. “We’re trying to understand the distribution, causes, triggers and mechanics of these landslides.”
The scientists will start by studying Cavanal Hill outside of Poteau and Sugarloaf Mountain, which are known for landslides, according to Jake Walter, geophysicist and state seismologist.
Walter said seismic activity in the Oklahoma City area is connected to the most eastern part of Oklahoma, over 200 miles away.
“In 1952, there was one of the historically largest earthquakes in Oklahoma history,” he said. “There was a magnitude 5.5 near the town of El Reno, which is obviously west of Oklahoma City.”
A report indicated that eyewitness accounts attested in Eastern Oklahoma near Poteau that landslides were triggered from the earthquake in El Reno. Walter said sometimes it is obvious, and other times, landslides will take place weeks, or months after a seismic event.
Storms with heavy rain moisten the ground, increasing the likelihood of landslides, he said, adding the state makes a valuable case study because it is home to severe weather and seismic activity, which can trigger landslides.
However, these events can be studied and the principles of this study can be applied anywhere on Earth, Walter said.
“This is relevant for landslides all around the world,” he said. “We are using better methodology and better techniques to understand landslides. This is applicable to understanding how landslides work worldwide.”
Sina Sameiyan, assistant professor of geophysics at OU, is interested in using the technology to promote safety and save lives.
“I’m hoping that by implementing a permanent monitoring system, distributing sensors to monitor this creep movement at the surface and then other layers and correlate this movement (we can) figure out if we can determine a system for early warning,” he said.
Sameiyan said slow-moving landslides are not always predictable. While they do not pose the kind of danger as quick-moving landslides, they can turn into quick landslides, devastating property and putting people in danger.
Walter said landslide-inducing earthquakes are relevant in Oklahoma because of human-induced seismic activity, largely due to wastewater disposal from mining operations and hydraulic fracturing.
“Sometimes those production wells are pulling 80% wastewater and 20% hydrocarbons by volume,” he said. “In order to get rid of the water, they pump it deep into the Arbuckle formation deep underground.
“That actually triggered some movements on faults that were below, which led to induced seismicity.”
The scientists plan to take a trip to Eastern Oklahoma this week for a reconnaissance mission, as soon as the weekend storms subside.
Regmi said he hopes to have equipment installed by late summer or the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.