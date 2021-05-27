People watch a documentary called "Rebuilding Black Wall Street," during a drive-in screening of documentaries during centennial commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. Over 18 hours, between May 31 and June 1, 1921, whites vastly outnumbering a Black militia carried out a scorched-earth campaign against the Greenwood neighborhood of the city. Some witnesses claimed they saw and heard airplanes overhead firebombing and shooting at businesses, homes and people in the Black district.