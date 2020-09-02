Rapid testing machines arriving at nursing homes

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of rapid COVID-19 testing machines are arriving at nursing homes across Oklahoma.
Nearly two-thirds of the state’s 300 nursing homes already have received a rapid antigen testing analyzer, and the rest are expected to ship out later this week, officials said.
“These machines are going to help protect the Oklahomans who live in these facilities and are at high risk for this virus and should play a key role in allowing visitation and the family members to get back and safely visit their loved ones,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.
The rapid-result machines and kits to run the tests are being provided to all nursing homes and skilled-nursing facilities in the state by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (or CMS), said Rob Crissinger, a spokesman with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“This coincides with the requirement that facilities are to test staff on a routine basis, determined by the percent positivity in their community,” he said.
The federal agency is expected to provide ongoing funding and support for all the materials necessary to utilize the machines, he said.
CMS guidelines show testing is triggered if anyone living or working in the facility shows symptoms of COVID-19 or in response to an outbreak. Staff also should be routinely tested if a facility is located in a community with high positivity rates.
The point-of-care tests provide a COVID-19 diagnosis within minutes by analyzing virus proteins. The COVID-19 tests designed to detect genetic material have to be sent away to laboratories for processing. Results can take days.
Facilities also are slated to receive a month’s worth of COVID-19 supplies to test staff members for the deadly virus, said Steve Buck, chief executive officer of Care Providers Oklahoma. The group advocates for the more than 18,000 residents and 19,000 employees at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities.
“Your ability to do these rapid tests and get rapid results back on your staff members is going to catch these asymptomatic individuals” and increase the safety of all staff and residents, Buck said.
With a mortality rate of over 10 percent, Oklahoma’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities are hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic.
State statistics showed there were 3,320 cases and 345 deaths as of Sept. 1.
Buck said the current focus is on staff testing, but there are trigger points where residents also would be tested as well.
Nursing homes already received federal funds to help purchase necessary kits to perform the tests, he said.
He said the ability to perform rapid COVID-19 tests also will hopefully make it easier for nursing homes to resume visitation. Long-term care facilities with any confirmed COVID-19 cases must be closed to visitors.
“There will be value,” he said. “It’s just whether or not this tool can be used to test visitors before they walk in the doors. That’s something we’re going to need to see guidance on.”
Under federal laboratory testing policy, nursing homes only can administer rapid tests on residents and staff. At some point, having the ability to also test visitors would be helpful, but that’s a decision the state Department of Health would have to make, Buck said.
Buck said visitation at many nursing homes is resuming, but has changed significantly since February.
He said some facilities have set up “visitation cubes” made of Plexiglas enclosures. Others are encouraging outdoor visits to allow social distancing.
“I think it’s fair to say that visitation as we knew it in February 2020 is largely absent,” Buck said. “At this moment, you’re seeing a lot of different forms of engagement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.