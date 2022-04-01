McALESTER, Okla. — Nellie Meashintubby believes that tribal sovereignty means the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma should have not only criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans within its reservation, but should govern in civil matters too.
The 60-year-old McAlester resident said a year after Oklahoma’s appellate court applied the landmark U.S. Supreme Court to the Choctaw Nation of which she’s a member, she wants to see the state of Oklahoma acknowledge the tribes are sovereign nations.
“The Oklahoma State Constitution, it disclaims all areas of this land; the U.S. Constitution says that the treaties are the supreme law of the land, so what I would like to see is that they uphold the treaties and they follow through with what the treaties were meant to be,” Meashintubby said.
Agencies, courts and lawmakers said they continue working to address concerns since the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision July 2020 in McGirt v. Oklahoma. That ruling declared Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation and a subsequent ruling applied the analysis to the remaining Five Tribes and the Quapaw Nation.
The decision meant Oklahoma lost criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans in what is defined by federal statute as “Indian Country.”
State officials have said the decision created chaos in the courts and left victims without legal recourse. Native American leaders have praised the landmark ruling as a win for tribal sovereignty. Although the McGirt decision only applies to criminal jurisdiction, the ruling led to questions and legal challenges.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson last week law enforcement agencies were “having a tough time” determining who was Native American or not in eastern Oklahoma following the ruling and that prisoners were using at-home DNA tests in attempt to establish Native American ancestry.
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton said Stitt misrepresented the truth surrounding the decision.
“Once again, Gov. Stitt has chosen to blatantly misrepresent the issues involved in the McGirt decision and its impact,” Batton said. “Rather than cooperating with tribes to ensure public safety, he spreads falsehoods, misinformation and racist ideas.”
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the top court’s ruling to Choctaw Nation and the remaining Five Tribes in a decision April 1, 2021.
More than 140 cases — including more than 30 felony cases involving Pittsburg County residents — were filed in Choctaw Nation District Court in the first week since the April 2021, decision. A review of Choctaw Nation District Court online records shows more than 1,000 cases were filed since the decision and tribe officials said 622 felony cases were filed in 2021.
Choctaw Nation Tribal Prosecutor Kara Bacon said her office anticipated the increased workload and currently has seven prosecutors with openings for three more. The tribe also is utilizing a courtroom in Talihina every other week alongside the tribe’s main courtrooms in Durant.
“So far, our dockets are moving swiftly,” Bacon said. “I feel like we have really reached our stride in regard to working with outside law enforcement.”
Bacon said her office has good communication with all of the state district attorneys’ offices within the tribe’s reservation that spans more than 10 counties in southeast Oklahoma.
“They have been pretty good at alerting us when they have a McGirt motion filed or if they have someone who after arrest notifies them of their tribal status so they can be prosecuted by the Choctaw Nation,” Bacon said. “It’s not overwhelming.”
When asked about how the decision has affected his office, District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said the main issue isn’t how it affects his office, but how it has affected crime victims.
“It has impacted my office, but more significantly, the impact is on the victims of crime here in the district who can’t seem to get justice because no one can prosecute their case,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan has maintained the decision created a vacuum where non-Native Americans who commit certain crimes against Native Americans escape prosecution. Although he did not have an exact number, Sullivan said his office has sent off hundreds of cases to either the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Muskogee or to the Choctaw Nation for prosecution.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris and McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said their agencies have good working relationships with the tribe, but voiced some concerns they said stemmed from the ruling. Morris said arresting agencies are responsible for paying for the officer’s time and travel to court in either Talihina or Durant, and said he hopes they can agree on a reimbursement plan. Hearod questioned how much his agency should receive from a traffic ticket.
Bacon said her office started monitoring where cases originate to alleviate logistics issues and officers are reimbursed.
Morris used a November 2021 homicide case in Hartshorne as an example of a case the FBI took over due to the crime falling under the federal Major Crimes Act. According to the act, the federal government has criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans for crimes such as murder, manslaughter, sexual abuse, aggravated assault and child sexual abuse, when committed by Native Americans in Indian country.
Morris said the FBI is missing out on local resources when investigators don’t include local law enforcement. Hearod said it sometimes takes weeks for a decision to be made for a federal agency to investigate a crime.
“You got to call and pull strings to even get an agent to come to McAlester,” Hearod said.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a Senate Appropriations subcommittee last year the agency is conducting temporary duty rotations of 140 special agents and other staff to eastern Oklahoma in order to cover the caseload.
Morris said he hopes to get at least one deputy onto an FBI Task Force if it would help bridge the gap between the federal agency and the department.
Another issue for the two agency heads is that misdemeanor crimes committed by non-Native Americans against Native Americans are going unpunished.
“There’s no justice for those type of things,” Hearod said.
Batton said his tribe works to fill any gaps that are brought to their attention.
“One of them that comes to mind is that we only have the ability to sentence up to three years,” Batton said. “And believe it or not, that’s not a tribal law, that’s a congressional law that was mandated on us.”
President Barack Obama in 2010 signed the federal Tribal Law and Order Act that limited Native American tribes to sentencing defendants to three years — with a maximum of nine years for “stacked” charges. Prior to the act becoming law, tribes were limited to one-year sentences on felonies and misdemeanors.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on April 27 in Castro-Huerta v. Oklahoma on the question of whether the state of Oklahoma “has authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country.”
Attorneys for the state of Oklahoma argue that OCCA’s analysis of the General Crimes Act was wrong and that no federal law or treaty says the state cannot have concurrent jurisdiction over non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans.
The Choctaw Nation has said in court filings that only Congress can settle the issue of jurisdiction. Oklahoma appellate judges, in denying the state’s concurrent jurisdiction arguments, have called the McGirt decision a “political issue” that only Congress can resolve.
More questions
Nellie Meashintubby and her husband, Harold, filed a federal lawsuit seeking repayment of state taxes paid under protest, claiming Oklahoma doesn’t have authority to tax tribal members.
The McAlester couple asked a federal judge to decide if the McGirt decision applies to civil tax matters in requesting an amendment to their 2017 tax return to claim a tribal exemption — with the OTC denying the claim with “no legal basis.”
The Meashintubbies cited a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court opinion that found a state couldn’t tax a tribal member living on a reservation whose income stems from reservation sources.
A 2020 Oklahoma Tax Commission report said the state could no longer tax the individual income tax of Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizens who live and work within the tribe’s boundaries.
The OTC report estimated it could cost Oklahoma $72.7 million annually if tribal members sought exemption from state income taxes. Oklahoma also said in the 2020 report existing tribal exemptions cost the state $1.3 million in 2018 income taxes. But the Meashintubbies claim Oklahoma denied them state income tax exemptions despite the OTC report, federal law, and the administrative code.
Oklahoma Administrative Code § 710:50-15-2 states the income of an enrolled member of a federally recognized Native American tribe shall be exempt from state individual income tax when the person “is living within ‘Indian Country’ under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs; and the income is earned from sources within ‘Indian Country’ under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs.”
James and O’Hanlon work for the McAlester News-Capital.
