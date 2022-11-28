GAGE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a plane crash near the Gage Airport Monday morning, Nov. 28, 2022.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. The OHP said it was notified around 8:30.
The crash involved a Cessna 170, and both occupants of the aircraft died in the crash, according to a social media post by OHP. The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation into what happened, according to the post.
Gage is about 23 miles west of Woodward, and the airport is about 6 miles south and west of Gage.
More information will be provided to this breaking story as it becomes available.
