The coronavirus pandemic continued its impact on the state’s economy in this month’s Oklahoma gross receipts to the treasury, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced as he released data showing a 14% drop in May revenue collections.
Gross receipts for May total $923.1 million, down by $150.5 million from May of last year, according to the treasurer.
“The Oklahoma economy, as reflected in state revenue collections, was significantly impacted by the pandemic during the month,” McDaniel said. “However, the picture in May is not as conspicuous as the April report, which included the postponement until July of income tax reporting.”
McDaniel pointed to a few positive numbers in the May report. Of the six major revenue sources tracked in gross receipts, two showed positive movement. Use tax, paid on out-of-state purchases including online, and individual income tax were both slightly higher than receipts from the prior year by a combined total of $13 million.
On the other hand, sales tax and gross production receipts were substantially lower by a combined total of $106.1 million.
Sales tax receipts, including remittances on behalf of cities and counties, fell by more than 12% over the year. Gross production collections were down by almost 60% compared to last May.
May gross production tax receipts are paid on crude oil and natural gas production during March, when the price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil at Cushing averaged $29.21. One year ago, the average price was $58.15 per barrel. Meanwhile, natural gas prices fell by almost 40% over the year.
Total gross receipts from the past 12 months are $13.07 billion, off by $477.1 million, or 3.5%, compared to the previous 12 months. Shrinking income, sales and gross production tax collections exhibited the most downward pressure during the period.
Gross income tax collections, a combination of individual and corporate income taxes, generated $289.2 million, a decrease of $15.7 million, or 5.1%, from the previous May.
Individual income tax collections for the month are $279.2 million, up by $7.2 million, or 2.6%, from the prior year. Corporate collections are $10 million, a decrease of $22.9 million, or 69.5%.
Combined sales and use tax collections, including remittances on behalf of cities and counties, total $424.1 million in May. That is $44.7 million, or 9.5%, less than May 2019.
Sales tax collections in May total $362.3 million, a drop of $50.5 million, or 12.2% from the same month of the prior year. Use tax receipts, collected on out-of-state purchases including online sales, generated $61.8 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 10.3%, over the year.
Gross production taxes on oil and natural gas total $38.3 million in May, a decrease of $55.6 million, or 59.2%, from last May. Compared to April 2020 reports, gross production collections are down by $22.4 million, or 36.9%.
Motor vehicle taxes produced $61.1 million, down by $2.1 million, or 3.3%, from the same month of 2019.
Other collections composed of some 60 different sources including taxes on fuel, tobacco, medical marijuana, and alcoholic beverages, produced $110.4 million during the month. That is $32.4 million, or 22.7%, less than last May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.