OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The University of Oklahoma announced a number of changes on Friday to its student seating section for next week's football game after what it described as “disappointing behaviors" by students during last week's season opener in Norman.
OU announced in a press release it plans to increase security personnel to help enforce a mask mandate, tape off prohibited sections and establish seating clusters for groups of up to 10 students beginning with the Sooners' Sept. 26 game against Kansas State.
During Saturday's game against Missouri State. students were seen packed together and not wearing masks in the student section of the stadium, where capacity has been limited to about 25%.
“Staff will work with game attendees in an effort to achieve compliance with seating and masking requirements," the university said. “Attendees who do not cooperate are subject to removal from the stadium and may have future game attendance privileges revoked."
UNEMPLOYMENT DOWN New unemployment claims and the four-week average of continuing claims in Oklahoma have declined for the 12th consecutive week, after reaching record levels during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Figures released by the commission late Thursday show 4,735 initials claims and a four-week average of 114,796 continuing claims for the week ending Sept. 12, down from the previous week’s revised numbers of 6,602 initial claims and 121,027 continuing claims.
The OESC reported a record 93,885 initial claims in early May and more than 182,000 continuing claims in late June as the state reopened following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s shutdown of many businesses in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
LATEST NUMBERS
State health officials on Friday reported 1,249 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the state and nine additional deaths. The latest numbers bring Oklahoma's total COVID-19 death count to 939 and the total number of confirmed cases to 74,567, although the actual number of cases is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.