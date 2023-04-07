STILLWATER, Okla. — U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm was in Stillwater on Friday, April 7, 2023, to announce the creation of the Great Plains Center of Excellence at Oklahoma State University.
The new center — which will be housed within OSU’s Industrial Assessment Center in the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology — is one of five competitively selected higher education institutions to serve as Centers of Excellence for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Industrial Assessment Centers Program.
“(OSU’s Industrial Assessment Center) is one of 37 Industrial Assessment Centers that we have through funding with the Department of Energy,” Granholm said. “And the thing that is so important is that it does give students this hands-on ability to see technology in action to see how to reduce the carbon emissions price of energy, reduce energy use on-site, and that is so critical for what we want to do in both attracting and retaining engineering students, making sure that those students see in themselves a future in reducing Co2 emissions and in reducing energy use and in generating clean energy into the future. … And it's those innovative technologies that are being used right here that caught our eye. And so today, I am proud to announce that we are awarding nearly $19 million to five universities who will host new IAC Centers of Excellence, including the Great Plains Center of Excellence right here at OSU.”
Of the combined $18.7 million in funding slated for the five new centers, the OSU's center has received a nearly $7 million funding award. That funding will impact the center’s ability to conduct industrial assessments aimed at helping clients reduce energy usage and increase productivity, while educating the next generation of energy, waste and productivity professionals using next-generation, integrated tools and technologies, such as smartphone apps, drones and virtual/augmented reality.
The center also will focus on developing interactive learning environments for teaching, training and workforce development activities through an interactive virtual curriculum for IAC personnel, manufacturers and employees, and university and community college students.
“As the largest university system in the state of Oklahoma, part of our land-grant mission is to be an economic growth engine and to deliver cutting edge research that benefits our state, our region and our nation,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said. “And this award for the Great Plains Center of Excellence certainly supports our land-grant mission and will further propel our efforts to solve society's most pressing challenges.”
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. Tom Duggar and Rep. Trish Ranson also were on hand to celebrate the announcement, which Stitt praised as another positive milestone for OSU and the state.
“Secretary, we're so excited that you're in Oklahoma and you're investing in the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “We really appreciate your leadership on everything energy, and especially renewables and hydrogen. And congratulations to Oklahoma State University for this award.”
“You know, Oklahoma has an all-of-the-above energy approach. We're so proud of our oil and gas industry. And what most people don't realize is we're also No. 2 in the country in wind energy, and we produce about 65% more energy than we consume. We're a net exporter of that energy. And we're one of only four states that over 40% of our energy comes from renewables. And that's why Google's largest data center is located in the state of Oklahoma and a lot of companies are looking to Oklahoma because of our affordable, reliable energy grid.”
