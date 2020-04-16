Two suspects are in custody as Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation looks into a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night in Woodward County.
Woodward County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI's assistance after a 911 call was made reporting the shooting in Mutual at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from OSBI.
The caller stated that a man in the 100 block of North Maple in Mutual had been shot. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found 38-year-old Isidro Ortega Benites suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Woodward Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to OSBI.
The two suspects in custody in connection with the shooting are Raquel Lucas, 31, and Sherrik Lewis, 31, according to OSBI. They were arrested and booked into Woodward County Jail. Both face gun charges, with more charges pending, according to OSBI.
