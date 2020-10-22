Oklahoma's census self-reporting rate low

Nearly 100% of Oklahomans were counted in the once-every-decade census, which saw its data-collection period come to an end last week.
The state’s 99.9% response rate was the same as the rest of the nation: All states were given the same mark in the Census Bureau’s final tally. But federal data shows Oklahoma needed more help than most states to get there, potentially putting the state and local communities at risk of losing out on federal funds.
Only 61% of the state’s residents self-reported their census results by filling out the demographic questionnaire online, over the phone or by mail. The rest required census takers to follow up or visit the nonrespondents household in person to make sure they are counted.
Oklahoma’s response rate was tied for 10th worst in the country and lagged well behind the 66.9% national self-response rate.
Garfield County and Enid outdid the state but fell short of their self-response rates from the last census in 2010.
In Garfield County, the self-report rate was 65.9%, down from 68% in 2010. For Enid residents, the self-report rate was 66.3% this year, down from 69.6% in 2010.
Still, Garfield County performed the rest of Northwest Oklahoma.
Self-reporting rates for other area counties were: Noble, 60.6%, the same as in 2010; Major, 57.8%, down from 62.7% in 2010; Kingfisher, 57.4%, down from 62.9% in 2010; Woodward, 54.8%, down from 59.7% in 2010; Woods, 53.4%, down from 61.1% in 2010; Grant, 50.6%, down from 57.7% in 2010; Alfalfa, 47.5%, down from 55.1% in 2010; and Blaine, 42.7%, down from 49.1% in 2010.
Federal, state and local officials have encouraged residents to self-report the information since the Census Bureau considers the self-reported data to be more accurate and less costly than the in-person visits. Experts, including a team of UCLA researchers in a recently released study, also argue that low self-response rates put states and local governments at risk of being undercounted, and in turn, risk losing out on federal funds.
Billions in federal dollars are at stake. Oklahoma loses about $1,675 per person per year for the next 10 years in federal funding for every household that doesn’t complete the census.
Data from residents who don’t self-report can be less accurate since, as a last resort, Census workers will rely on a “proxy,” such as neighbors, family members or even a landlord, to provide information on someone who doesn’t respond on their own and can’t be reached.
Researchers argued that the Trump administration’s request to end the Census earlier than it’s previous Oct. 31 end date, which was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court last week, will lead to undercounts across the nation, but especially among groups that need federal aid the most.
“It is highly likely and unfortunate that the 2020 Census will be flawed with severe undercounts of people of color and low-income individuals,” said Paul Ong, co-author of the report and director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, in a press release. “At this juncture, it is critically important to start developing methods to adjust the counts to develop a more accurate statistical picture of America and its people.”
In Oklahoma, reporting varied throughout the state ranging from Marshall County posting a 31.2% self-response to Canadian County recording a 72.6% rate. Several rural counties, which have some of the highest poverty rates in the state, had the lowest response rates.
Census workers will spend the coming months tabulating the data so state lawmakers across the country can begin redistricting work, which will kick off in Oklahoma and elsewhere next year.
