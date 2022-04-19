OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans marked the 27th anniversary on Tuesday of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing that claimed 168 lives.
The ceremony this year remembering the victims of the April 19, 1995, bombing was held at First Church in downtown Oklahoma City.
The keynote address was given by Philippe Etienne, French ambassador to the United States.
At the end of the ceremony, the names of all 168 victims were read.
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, a Republican who represents Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District, emailed a statement on the anniversary.
“Twenty-seven years ago, in a moment fueled by hatred, our state and our country were scarred by a violent tragedy," Lucas said. "Every year, on the 19th of April, Oklahomans pause to remember the 168 innocent Oklahomans who lost their lives, those who survived, and those whose lives were forever changed. As we pause ... to reflect on the loss so many Oklahomans endured that horrific day, our state also honors the heroic actions that arose from first responders and Oklahomans — as well as the spirit of community and kindness we now know as the Oklahoma Standard.
"Today, like every April 19th since 1995, I pray for the children, mothers, fathers, and neighbors who are no longer with us — may their memory continue to help us strive for a future full of hope, kindness, and strength.”
