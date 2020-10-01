OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 116,000 new voters have registered in Oklahoma since January, and Republicans continue to enjoy a growing advantage in registration, state election officials reported on Thursday.
Statistics released by the Oklahoma Election Board show a net increase of 34,000 registered voters just in the last month.
Oklahoma currently has 2,206,208 registered voters, up from 2,090,107 on Jan. 15. Of those, 1,100,032 are registered Republicans, 739,466 are registered Democrats, 353,269 are registered independents and 13,441 are registered Libertarians. The statistics continue a long trend of growth for Republicans and independents as a percentage of the electorate.
Democrats outnumbered Republicans in Oklahoma until January 2015, when Republicans took the advantage for the first time since tracking registration by party began in 1960. At that time, 82% of registered voters in Oklahoma were Democrats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.