OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma remains in the red zone for newly reported coronavirus cases, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which recommends residents wear masks among the ways to slow the virus’ spread.
“Community spread continues in Oklahoma in both rural and urban areas,” according to the task force report released Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “Mitigation efforts should ... include mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds in public and social gatherings in private to stop the increasing spread among residents of Oklahoma.”
There were 781 people hospitalized Wednesday, up from a record high 760 reported Tuesday, the heath department said. There were an additional 1,121 confirmed cases, bringing the total to 102,614 since the pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.