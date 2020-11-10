Oklahoma state senator charged with manslaughter in crash

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma state Dem. Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman speaks during her swearing-in ceremony in Oklahoma City. Ikley-Freeman has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after authorities say she was speeding when her vehicle skidded off a rain-slickened interstate and crashed into a man whose vehicle was disabled, killing him. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)