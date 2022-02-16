McALESTER, Okla. — A man who killed four people on Memorial Day 2005 is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, was convicted of fatally shooting James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright outside a mobile in southeast Oklahoma City. Postelle received a death sentence for two of the murders.
Prosecutors said Postelle, his brother, his father and another man killed the four in a “blitz attack,” using assault rifles they shot 59 times. The attackers were targeting Swindle because they believed he caused a motorcycle accident that injured Postelle’s father. A trial witness said the father told his sons to “kill everybody there” and hugged them both after the attack.
Postelle, who was 19 at the time of the murders, said during his December clemency hearing that he had suffered from a methamphetamine addiction since age 12. Postelle said he didn’t remember much from that “horrible day” because he was high on meth. He didn’t deny his involvement and told parole board members he’s totally changed.
“I do understand that I’m guilty and I accept that,” Postelle said. “There’s nothing more that I know to say to you all than I am truly sorry for what I’ve done to all these families.”
Mary Jo Swindle, Donnie Swindle’s mother, urged parole board members to deny clemency.
“We never got to see him after he was murdered because his body was riddled and torn with bullets,” she said of her son. “You may be a changed man, but my son and three others are still dead.”
Oklahoma’s parole board rejected clemency for Postelle with a 4-1 vote in December 2021, which means he will receive a lethal injection on Thursday, pending any last-minute action in the courts. Gov. Kevin Stitt can’t intervene, as Oklahoma only allows its governor to commute sentences after a recommendation from the state parole board.
The U.S. Supreme Court in January denied an emergency stay for Postelle and Donald Grant, who last month became the first death row inmate executed in America this year. Grant, 46, received the death sentence for admittedly killing two Del City hotel workers in a 2001 robbery.
Defense attorneys for several death row inmates have argued midazolam — one part of Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection protocol — is not appropriate for use in executions. The issue is set for a federal trial later this month.
O’Hanlon is editor of the McAlester News-Capital.
