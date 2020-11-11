Oklahoma Republicans push 'stealing' the election claims

In the days and hours leading up to Vice President Joe Biden being declared the nation’s next president, Oklahoma Republicans pushed a narrative accusing Democrats, the media and others of attempting to “steal” the election.
Without providing any evidence or even claims of where voter fraud is occurring, the Oklahoma Republican Party was among the groups that echoed President Donald Trump’s unsupported accusations that the election is rigged and the president should win a second term because he was temporarily ahead in several key states on election night.
Party leaders initially spread these claims, which have been denounced and debunked by election officials, Thursday afternoon on the official Oklahoma Republican Party Facebook page, which has 41,350 followers. The post included a quote from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz saying “Trump’s path to victorty (sic) remains alive,” which was true at the time of posting since votes still are being counted and major networks have yet to call the race for Biden or Trump.
But Oklahoma party officials went on to write on the post that the “election was won on election night” and the “media and DNC” are trying to “steal” it.
Those claims are untrue, as numerous fact checks have shown.
Many states, including those still tabulating votes Friday, allow votes to come in after the election, including from military members, and it is a regular occurrence for ballots that were submitted legally and on time to be processed well after Election Day.
The Oklahoma Republican Party has not presented any evidence of attempts by the Democrats, the media or anyone else of trying to steal the election.
Although Trump’s legal team has tried to intervene in the counts in several states and as the president himself has tweeted to “stop the count,” no court has substantiated any claims of mass voter fraud.
Election officials in states that were undecided still Friday also have rejected claims of widespread problems.
Oklahoma Republican Chairman David McLain responded to questions about the post from Oklahoma Watch on Thursday night by saying Trump’s supporters are entitled to “express their opinion on the ballot county process.”
McLain did not specifically address their stolen-election claim or the claim the election was won on election night. He didn’t even name what state or states he and others were saying fraud was occurring. He did not respond to follow up questions from Oklahoma Watch asking him to provide any evidence for the “stolen” election claims.
After The Associated Press and the major network news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday, the Oklahoma Republican Party’s Facebook page shared a statement Trump put out that accuses Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.” The president also vowed to fight the results in court, but did not provide any proof that any widespread fraud had occurred.
Oklahoma Democrats, meanwhile, called on state Republican leaders, including Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state Republican congressional delegation, to condemn the president’s attempt to delegitimize the election.
As of Friday afternoon, however, none of the Republican leaders had publicly made statements calling on Trump to reign in his rhetoric.
Oklahoma Republican U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, however, was questioning the integrity of the election Friday on Talk 1170 Radio’s “The Pat Campbell Show” podcast.
Mullin said while he is not a “conspiracist person,” he suggested the “disproportionate voting” between how people voted in-person versus absentee is proof there is fraud.
Democrats across the country including in Oklahoma performed much better when it came to absentee than in-person voting. In addition to a massive outreach effort encouraging voters to vote early by Democrats, Trump repeatedly told his supporters not to trust mail voting.
“Something isn’t right,” Mullin said. “This is America. We shouldn’t allow our election to be stolen. Numbers are number and you can’t tell me in (Pennsylvania and Georgia) it would be breaking in these states unless something fraudulent is going on.”
Oklahoma Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford also questioned the integrity of the election, without providing evidence, during his appearance on the same podcast, also on Friday.
He wouldn’t go as far as saying the election had been “stolen,” but Lankford said Republicans have “a lot of questions all over the country.”
“I know the left and the media are all saying we should all sit down and shut up,” he said. “But there is a lot of reasonable questions to ask, those questions should be asked. We should have attorneys go in and election observers go in and examine it.”
The Pottawatomie County Republican Party’s Facebook page was among others that indicated they wouldn’t accept a Biden win. This included a post sharing comments “from a friend” that parroted several unfounded conspiracy theories or debunked claims, including one that claimed voters were forced to vote using Sharpie pens that aren’t read by voting machines in Arizona. That also was disproven by Politifact.
Pottawatomie County was among the groups or elected officials who shared the most misinformation in an Oklahoma Watch investigation just prior to the election.
Oklahoma Watch reviewed of hundreds of Facebook pages and thousands of posts to reveal that state and local political parties, lawmakers and legislative hopefuls have shared at least 85 posts that were flagged as false or misleading information — with the vast majority coming from Republican voices.
The posts range from debunked medical advice about the COVID-19 pandemic, conspiracy theories involving pedophilia rings and fabricated or misattributed quotes from living and dead politicians. Altogether these posts were directly shared 2,700 times, something which misinformation experts say is especially dangerous because they come from trusted sources and people in positions of authority.
