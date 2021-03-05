OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Monday, the state plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to the remaining 21,300 Oklahomans in Phase 2 of its distribution plan.
The expansion will allow COVID-19 vaccinations in state prisons, city and county jails, homeless shelters and workplaces where social distancing is not possible along with public transit systems. Elected city, state and county officials also will be eligible for the vaccine.
Health care workers, first responders, Oklahomans 65 and older, those with comorbidities and school personnel already are eligible for the vaccine.
Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of health, said incoming shipments of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine will increase the state’s overall supply and allow the state to expand access to additional residents.
“COVID-19 vaccines are increasingly accessible with each new shipment, and we’re hopeful that more Oklahomans will choose to receive one when it’s available to them," said Dr. Lance Frye, the interim commissioner of health.
“I know warmer weather is approaching, and we’re wishing to gather with one another again soon,” he said. “We still have some work to do before we can get to a new normal. We have to keep working together by wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance as we vaccinate more Oklahomans.”
Nearly 1.2 million in Oklahoma have received at least a first dose of the vaccine and more than 426,000 are fully vaccinated.
Reed said he hopes to begin providing vaccinations to those in the next phase, which includes teachers, staff and students in higher education and vocational schools, by April.
Oklahoma ranked ninth in the nation with 18.8% of the population having received at least one vaccination, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control on Friday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases declined in the state from 1,010.7 daily to 640.7, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
